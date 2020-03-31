KEYSER - Keyser City Hall continues to be closed this week as the nation continues under restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser City Hall continues to be closed this week as the nation continues under restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Damon Tillman told the News Tribune recently, however, that doesn’t mean the city’s residents can’t get help when they need it.

Anyone wishing to speak with someone in the city office can call and leave a message and an employee will return the call to set up an appointment.

In addition, those with water and/or sewer problems are being advised to call city hall and follow the prompts to speak with one of the supervisors.

City Hall has been closed to the public since March 23, but employees have continued to operate to handle the business of running the city.

The March 11 meeting of the Keyser City Council was cancelled and although the April 11 meeting is still scheduled, Tillman said the decision will be made closer to the time as to whether to continue with that.

“I’m going to try to hold off another week,” he said.

Tillman said there could be a possibility of holding the meeting by electronic means such as Skype or Zoom.

“We wil definitely look into that,” he said.



