KEYSER - Things in Mineral County are “holding steady,” and although tests are being administered there have not been any positive cases of coronavirus in the county as of Monday morning.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

According to A. Jay Root, administrator of the Mineral County Health Department, “We have some pending tests, but so far the tests have all come back negative.”

Root said he is continues to monitor the results from tests administered at UPMC Western Maryland, Health Matters Urgent Care, and WVU Potomac Valley Hospital regarding Mineral County residents.

“Testing is definitely being done,” he said.

Root is quick to emphasize, however, that county residents should not let the news of no positive cases so far lull them into a false sense of security.

“We need to be aware, regardless of what the numbers are, and continue to use the proper precautions,” he said.

“We need to follow the rules. When you go out, say, to the grocery store, you don’t need to take your whole family. Leave them in the car, or leave them at home, with someone responsible, of course,” he said.

Root also noted that now is not a good time to have multiple friends of their child’s over to the house for playtime.

“Families need to stay with your immediate families,” he said. “We need to keep practicing social distancing.”

Root says he understands the current restrictions are a hardship to many, but “when you look at it over a lifetime span, two or three months , if you can save some lives, is well worth it.”

Root also said the health department has been able to secure additional safety equipment for first responders, longterm care providers, EMS, hospitals, home healthcare providers and others

“We continue to get shipments in from the National Guard. We deployed the second shipment and are currently sorting out or third shipment,” he said.

“It’s not a lot, but it helps,” he said.

“We have also requested additional testing kits for the hospital.”







