By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

ANNAPOLIS - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has placed the state on lockdown as of 8 p.m. Monday.

“This is a deadly public health crisis,” Hogan said Monday in a prepared statement. “We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so.

“Every single Marylander can be a hero just by staying hone and by practicing social distancing. This will not only keep you and your family safe, but it also could save the lives of thousands of others.”

The stay-at-home order is designed to prevent anyone from going out for anything other than for essential work, to get food, to go to a medical appointment, and “other necessary purposes.”

Hogan also said anyone who has traveled outside the region should self-quarantine for 14 days.