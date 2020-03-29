The Battle of Jones Farm, fought on March 25, 1865, has many connections to the Boisseau family, who once primarily owned the land that is now Pamplin Historical Park. The Jones Farm fight also had important implications for the Breakthrough battle a little over a week later.

Robert H. Jones, a tobacco inspector and planter, owned property contiguous to that of Albert Boisseau, and near Joseph Boisseau. Jones married Martha E. Boisseau in 1834, and about a decade after her early death in 1840, he married Martha’s sister, Ann E. Boisseau. Jones appears in the 1860 census as the head of his household. Also listed are Jones’ wife Ann, her mother Athalia Boisseau, and a nephew, Adrian Boisseau, whose parents had died in Alabama in 1854.

Robert Jones was a wealthy man. He owned $57,800 in real estate and $100,000 in personal property. That fortune would be worth over $3 million today. His personal property included 74 enslaved people who ranged in age from 1 to 70. These individuals lived in 17 slave dwellings on the property. The agricultural census shows Jones’ farm produced a mixture of wheat, oats, rye, corn, and tobacco.

While the Jones Farm previously came under fire in the fall of 1864, during the Battle of Peebles Farm, it changed forever after the fighting of March 25, 1865. After the Union IX Corps checked Gen. Robert E. Lee’s bold offensive earlier that morning at Fort Stedman, the VI Corps cautiously advanced toward the Confederate picket line that ran across the Jones Farm, testing its strength. At first, forwarding a skirmish force that the Southerners stopped, VI Corps commander, Maj. Gen. Horatio Wright finally sent a stronger attempt led by J. Warren Keifer’s brigade, and soon followed by other VI Corps brigades in support.

The concerted effort gained the Confederate picket line for the Federals. They quickly reversed the rifle pits to now face toward the retreating troops. Confederate counterattacks see-sawed the action for a time and the Jones House (apparently previously abandoned) was caught in the crossfire. When the Confederates attempted to use the house as protective cover, Union Col. Thomas Hyde gave orders to regain it and burn it. Confederate sharpshooter Barry Benson recalled “It was just getting dark when we saw some figures moving stealthily about the house. We opened fire, but were unable to drive them away. Presently a bright flame shot up, then another. In a few minutes the house was one huge flame of fire, lighting up the fields for a great distance around.”

The Battle of Jones Farm gained valuable ground for the VI Corps. Now being nearer the main Confederate earthwork line, the Federals were able to gather stronger intelligence on where to strike a decisive blow. That assault finally came on the early morning of April 2, 1865, shattering the Confederate defensive live and prompting the evacuation of Petersburg and Richmond.