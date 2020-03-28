CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 17 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 113. New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, and Raleigh counties.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial/private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting.

As of March 28, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., 2,818 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 113 positive, 2,705 negative and 0 tests pending (at state lab).

The state breakdown of cases by county is 10 individuals from Berkeley County, two from Greenbrier County, three from Hancock County, five from Harrison County, seven from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 19 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, five from Marion County, four from Marshall County, three from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 29 from Monongalia County, six from Ohio County, one from Pleasants County, one from Preston County, three from Putnam County, three from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County, and two from Wood County.

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.