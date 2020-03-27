CUMBERLAND – In order to ensure the safest environment possible for care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as of noon on Thursday, March 26, all access to UPMC Western Maryland will be restricted to the Medical Arts Center (MAC) entrance. This entrance is located at the rear of the hospital adjacent to the parking garage.

CUMBERLAND – In order to ensure the safest environment possible for care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as of noon on Thursday, March 26, all access to UPMC Western Maryland will be restricted to the Medical Arts Center (MAC) entrance. This entrance is located at the rear of the hospital adjacent to the parking garage.

Additionally, all employees, providers, special-approved visitors, essential vendors, non-UPMC providers and outpatients will be screened in order to gain access to the facility and will be given the option to wear a mask for the duration of their time in the building.

These new procedures, combined with the restricted visitation implemented on March 25, will remain in place until further notice.

For full details on the restricted visitation policy, please visit www.UPMCWesternMaryland.com and click on the orange coronavirus banner at the top of the screen.