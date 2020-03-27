KEYSER – WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital would like to update the community on hospital specific information and changes related to COVID-19.

KEYSER – WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital would like to update the community on hospital specific information and changes related to COVID-19.

Potomac Valley Hospital, along with all other WVU Medicine hospitals, is now operating under a no-visitor policy within the main hospital, as well as all outpatient clinics. Limited exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for special circumstances (i.e. end-of-life cases, pediatrics, etc.) Those patients will still be limited to one visitor. Visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital under any circumstances. This policy will remain in effect until otherwise posted.

At this time, PVH is continuing to provide essential outpatient services, while keeping both provider and patient safety as the highest priority. Some services may require additional screening before arrival, so if you have any questions, please contact the department directly.

Routine outpatient laboratory testing has temporarily moved out of the main hospital. All patients needing routine lab work performed are encouraged to visit the Extended Lab located at 433 S. Mineral St. in Keyser, which is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For patient convenience, the Extended Lab is offering extended hours with capability to complete full laboratory diagnostic testing on patients of all ages, with a valid physician’s order. COVID-19 testing will not be available at this location, but is available at the hospital.

If patients are feeling sick, the first step is to call their primary care physician. While Potomac Valley Hospital is an official testing site for patients that are suspected of having COVID-19, they are required to be pre-screened and have a valid physician’s order before testing can be performed.

Patients without a valid order for testing should contact their primary care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000, Option 4.

Patients presenting at the hospital for testing will notice a triage tent sitting outside the Emergency Department entrance. All patients must call the phone number posted on the signage and a nurse within the hospital will walk them through the next steps that need to be completed.

All testing processes for COVID-19 will comply with the current CDC recommendations. Specimen processing is supported by outside laboratories, which will process the specimens collected by WVU Medicine. Potomac Valley Hospital has not implemented a drive up testing center, but is considering implementing this option shortly.

WVU Medicine has established an online resource that will provide up-to-date information to help protect you and your family. To access it, visit: WVUMedicine.org/COVID.





