Chester couple found themselves cut off — literally — from the Carolina mainland when COVID-19 brought the Outer Banks to its knees

All of The Progress-Index’s coverage of coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Progress-Index at progress-index.com/subscribe now.

Scott and Teresa Fisher have never lived in a gated community — until now. A vacation to North Carolina’s Outer Banks changed that.

While the couple was enjoying their 18th annual trip to that popular destination earlier this month, the novel coronavirus pandemic came along and turned Nags Head into a virtual ghost town. Dare County, which encompasses the Outer Banks, shut down its borders to everyone who did not live in Dare or was deemed essential personnel in Dare.

Normally, roping off a border is unheard of, but it happens. However, when you shut down Dare County, you are shutting off access to the U.S. mainland.

The Outer Banks are just that — a 200-mile outer strip of islands along the Carolina coast accessible from the mainland only by eight bridges. Perhaps the most well-known to visitors is the approximately three-mile-long Wright Memorial Bridge linking Currituck County with Kitty Hawk. That is the route most Virginia-based visitors use.

When Dare shuts down, so do the eight bridges that access it. Unless you live there or are a key member of the workforce, you don’t get in.

Scott and Teresa — "Twink" to her friends and family — live in Chester. That is 200 miles away … three hours from family and loved ones.

Who would have suspected?

This time of year often is when the Fishers go to the Outer Banks, It’s usually quieter than the busy tourist season, and they say it is just a pleasant, unhurried time to visit. On this particular trip, they arrived March 7.

There had been a lot of buzz about the coronavirus pandemic and the steps being taken to control its spread. Some of the OBX businesses had closed or were reducing their hours in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Many other people had taken to self-isolation, so their time down there was even quieter than usual.

It was 2 p.m. March 17 when the bridges into and out of Dare County were shut down. The Fishers were eating a late lunch at O’Neal’s Sea Harvest, a popular eatery in Wanchese, when they got word the shutdown was forthcoming.

"We knew then not to cross the bridge and we know now we can’t go back," stated Twink. "We were told we could stay another week, if we wanted to, because they had empty units, but we needed to get home."

The Fishers own part of an OBX timeshare, but that did not classify them as property owners or even residents.

They had planned to do some outlet shopping that day, but the closure nipped that in the bud. So Scott made a mad dash into one of the stores to get a pair of pants.

"I walked into the Polo store because I needed some slacks," Scott explained. "It was five minutes to 2:00 and the lady said, ‘You have five minutes; we’re closing the doors.’ Then, I went down to the Hanes shop and upon entry I said, ‘I know...I have four minutes until closing.’ She said, ‘No, you have seven minutes.’"

Twink was in a nearby Carter’s store.

"Scott came in and said, ‘They’re closing everything at 2:00,’ and the lady present said, ‘Ya, that’s right,’" shared Twink. "They weren’t rushing me, so I was the last one to check out. I looked at the clerks and said, ‘Does this mean you’re not going to have any more hours right now?’ and both of them looked at me and almost got tears in their eyes."

"The Tanger Mall [Outlets Nags Head] indeed closed and the people employed there are out of work," Scott added.

The next few days

Three days after the closure went into place, the Fishers were able to gather their belongings and their thoughts, and leave the area. Between the time of closure and time of their departure, the Fishers — like everyone else in the newly gated community of OBX, made the best of it.

"It felt very isolated," Twink said.

"Not being able to go eat where you want to eat was not pleasant. We’re just like everyone else. We all like to go out to eat, especially, when we’re on vacation," stated Scott. "We like to stay and cook in, also, but we like the option of going out to eat."

Were locals talking about the impact to the economy due to shutting out tourists?

"The small businesses are worried about surviving without the tourists coming in," stated Scott. "You cut off their revenue stream for a good length of time and you know … that’s tough."

It was time to come home

Scott, executive director of Downtown Churches United and The Hope Center in Petersburg, was anxious to get back.

"We take groceries to seniors over at Gilhaven Manor, and the city of Petersburg has a program for delivering groceries to seniors. But, since they were closing down due to the virus, they wanted to know if we’d be able to pick up some of the slack and start providing 25 bags of groceries to seniors," stated Scott. "There was no way we ourselves could deliver them, so we reached out to the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Vanessa Crawford and her team are going to come pick up the bags and deliver them for us. I negotiated it from a distance, and did what I could; you have to do what you can do."

"Scott ordered extra food online the other day from Feed More in order to be able to fill the bags," stated Twink.

"We have to pay for that food, but we’re getting a little break since we’re not paying utility bills at the moment because Dominion Power isn’t cutting anybody off," explained Scott. "On the other hand, people who should have had their power cut off are probably not saving their money for that ‘big bill’ that’s going to come when this whole thing fast-forwards."

Despite the unusual conditions, the Fishers managed to squeeze out some enjoyment from those last few days.

"We stopped at our favorite little pizza place on the way out, the Yellow Submarine," shared Scott. "A lot of people were getting carry-out."

They also took a quick side trip to Duck Donuts, which was going to be closing soon and not reopening until the restrictions are lifted.

"A lot of the restaurants that were planning to open this week are now saying ‘Opening Soon,’" shared Twink. "None of them are opening now because you can’t have more than 10 people inside."

Most of the restaurants were offering takeout, "but we didn’t even try," she added.

The couple stretched their legs and took in the magnificent view from a pier above the Atlantic Ocean.

"When they closed Jennette’s Pier, I was just amazed," stated Twink. "We made it there last week but were hoping to go back again to walk the boardwalk and watch people fishing."

According to Twink, the weather was beautiful and the beaches were still open.

"Thankfully we still had nature, WiFi, and TV," commented Twink.

What was the local vibe like in the Outer Banks?

"It’s tense everywhere," stated Twink. "You could feel the tension."

"That’s a good way to describe it," Scott agreed. "The tension is quite obvious."

Pressing personal business

Aside from getting back to work, the Fishers also had a very personal reason for getting home as quickly as they could.

"We loved our time at the beach; it’s hard to leave," stated Twink. "But we were going home because next week we’re caring for our [four-year-old] grandson, Jackson. His daycare / preschool is really worried about staying open. They’re trying their very best, and the special measures they’re taking are incredible. They don’t want to close. People need them, and they need that business."

Twink said her grandson’s daycare center offered families half-tuition so they could stay at home.

"You have to pay your daycare whether you’re sending your kids or not, just like when you’re sick," she said. "They rely on the income."

On the topic of finances, Twink said she felt bad that timeshare owners’ reservations were cancelled due to the restrictions.

"When hurricanes come in on the week you’re scheduled, you’re out of luck," stated Twink. "If you’re a timeshare owner and an evacuation takes place, you can’t get in. I would hope that they’re not going to give everyone a refund because it would put a strain on the property owners."

"They need timeshare payments because that money covers the expenses of running the place," Scott stated. "They need all that money."

Four days after the Fishers left OBX, and a week into the visitor prohibition, Dare County announced its first positive test result for COVID-19 on March 24.

"The individual has been self-isolating since being tested and doing well," said Dr. Sheila Davies, director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services. "It is believed the individual acquired the virus through travel or direct contact. This is not a case of community spread."

Daily routine uninterrupted, though

For years daily via email, Scott has shared with hundreds of individuals a scripture verse, followed by his own thoughts. In the wee hours of his last day in the Outer Banks, he shared Luke 2:20 on Friday of the 3rd Week of Lent followed by his own words.

"Today, as we leave this much needed island of isolation, we return to a world where isolation has become a norm. It’s not a world that suits our essential need, or the need of most people for family, friends, gatherings, and community, but we will come back with discipline," Scott wrote. "We will also come back grateful for the time away and for the people who make everyday life such a joy to be lived. We will come back filled with hope that soon our isolation will end and the full joy of living will resume. Amen."

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI