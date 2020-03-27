It was a solid and successful year for Mineral County girls' basketball as Frankfort ended the season with an outstanding 23-2 record, and Keyser followed suit with a successful 13-10 record of their own.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

While both teams adapted a team-first attitude and unselfish play ruled the day on Mineral County’s hardwood, both Frankfort and Keyser certainly had individual performers who somewhat distanced themselves from the pack.

While all-PVC awards have already been doled out and area awards await, on Thursday, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced the West Virginia class AA all-state teams, as voted on by the sports writers and coaches. It came as no surprise that Mineral County was well represented on the list with Frankfort earning three spots and Keyser earning one for a collective total of four.

For their outstanding individual play and contributions to the team, Frankfort senior Makenna Douthitt was selected second team all-state, Frankfort senior Macie Miller and sophomore Marié Perdew were selected honorable mention all-state, and Keyser junior Kaili Crowl was selected honorable mention all-state.

In the case of the Falcons’ Douthitt and Miller, the all-state honors help cap off successful senior campaigns and careers as both will graduate in a few short months. In the case of Crowl and Perdew, both are just getting started with winning accolades as Crowl has her senior season remaining and Perdew two additional years to rack up honors.

Makenna Douthitt was instrumental as a senior leader in leading the Lady Falcons to a 23-2 season. In her senior campaign, Douthitt became a member of Frankfort’s 1,000-point club, and became the all-time career rebounding leader for the Falcons. Douthitt already held the single season record for rebounding.

Individually, Douthitt averaged 15.4 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game. Douthitt was a dominating force both on the outside and inside, a complete, well-rounded player. With the graduation of all-time leading scorer Abby Beeman, Douthitt, with assistance from her senior teammates, was called to a leadership role and excelled in leading the Falcons to a remarkable season.

Fresh off a spectacular volleyball campaign, Macie Miller began her senior season hampered by an injury that cut into her playing time and production early on. As the season and her subsequent healing progressed, Miller returned to her typical, athletic, hustling form, and the numbers, her production, and contribution elevated to a point where her all-state honors were well-deserved.

Individually, Miller averaged 9.7 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game, 3.7 steals per game, and 1 block per game. Miller’s stats show that her contributions were diverse and spread out across all categories. Miller’s contributions, though many, were well-balanced in terms of efforts on both the defensive and offensive ends.

Marié Perdew made a splash a season ago for the Falcons as only a freshman. Perdew followed up a successful freshman basketball season with a monster season on the softball field, both on the mound and as a hitter. With a season of varsity basketball already under her belt, Perdew hit the ground running in her sophomore campaign, already experienced at the rigors of varsity basketball.

Individually, Perdew missed leading her team in scoring by a mere .4 points, finishing second only to senior sensation Makenna Douthitt. Perdew averaged 15 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 1 block and 1 steal per game. Perdew did the bulk of her damage offensively. In particular, the sophomore talent was a three-point assassin, hitting approximately 50 percent of three-point shots attempted.

With a roster predominantly occupied by seniors and sophomores, Kaili Crowl would ultimately find herself as the only junior on the Lady Tornado roster. As such, Crowl had somewhat of a foot in each world, one part inexperience, and one part upperclassman. It didn’t take long, however, for Crowl to get to work in earning experience and in fact elevating herself to being among the biggest statistical contributors on the team.

Individually, Crowl led Keyser with 13.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 2 blocks per game. In addition, Crowl shot 75 percent from the foul line and 41 percent from three point range. A versatile player, Crowl is capable of contributing both on the inside and from the outside, and has set herself up for sure as a player to watch next year. Crowl’s biggest game of the season was a 27 point performance against rival Hampshire.

Outside of Mineral County’s four representatives, the all-state roster is jam packed with talented performers from across the Mountain State who put up gigantic numbers and big performances throughout the season. Many also made an impact in what was essentially an abbreviated state tournament.

The first team all-state honorees were led by captain Baylee Goins of Nitro, her third such first team honor of her three-year career. Goins averaged 26 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, 7.6 assists per game, and 3.5 steals as she led her team to the state tournament. Also leading the first team-all-state roster was Fairmont Senior sophomore Marley Washenitz. Washenitz averaged a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds per game while also tallying over six assists and steals per game.

Joining Goins and Washenitz on the first team roster were Taylor Buonamici of North Marion, ZZ Russell of Winfield, Laken McKinney of PikeView, Victoria Sturm of Lincoln, Skylar Davidson of Wyoming East, and Allison Dunbar of Herbert Hoover.

The second team all-state honorees were captained by Jocelyn Abraham of Braxton County, and included Allison Rockwell of Lincoln, of course Makenna Douthitt from Frankfort, Jaisah Smith of Bluefield, Lauren Hudson of Winfield, Peyton Ilderton of Logan, Ziah Rhodes of Mingo Central, and Karlie Denham of North Marion.

The third team all-state honorees were captained by Rianna Kenneda of Westside, Paige Humble of Bridgeport, Meredith Maier of Grafton, Alanna Eves of Wayne, Emily Hudson of Winfield, Katlyn Carson of North Marion, Kristen Calhoun of River View, and Gabby Reep of Bridgeport.

In addition to the first, second and third team rosters, some 45 individual student athletes were named honorable mention all-state, including of course Frankfort’s Macie Miller and Marié Perdew and Keyser’s Kaili Crowl.

Both Frankfort and Keyser enjoyed successful girls’ basketball seasons and the two teams dominated the previously released all-PVC honors. With the introduction of the all-state team, both teams enjoyed representation at the highest level of accolades AA basketball players can earn.

Simultaneously, Mineral County girls’ basketball fans can celebrate the successful capping off of the careers of Frankfort’s Makenna Douthitt and Macie Miller. At the same time, the still unfinished careers of Marié Perdew of Frankfort and Kaili Crowl of Keyser are recognized as well.





