By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser High School has announced the three nominees for the 75th annual J. Edward Kelley Award - Logan Scott Proud, Shawn Micheal See and Carlton Ryan Shoemaker.

Although Mineral County’s students haven’t been in school since March 13, luckily the nominees for the prestigious award had already been chosen, according to faculty advisor Carrie Rotruck.

When and how the award will actually be given, however, remains up in the air as the Kelley Society had to cancel the April 3 ceremony at the Church-McKee Arts Center.

In the meantime, the three nominees were notified Friday by phone.

Logan Scott Proud is the son of Jeff and Tracy Proud, and has maintained a 4.19 grade point average.

he has played basketball and football for grades 9-12, and ran track in his freshmen year and his senior year.

Logan was a member of Hi-Y his freshman year, the Keyser Krazies all four years, and the Academic Honor, Math Honor, and Science Honor societies his 11th and 12th grade years. He has been on the Honor Roll all four years of high school.

Logan is a Goldsworthy Scholar and will be a recipient of the Promise Scholarship.

Community service includes: Working with the Food Pantry all four years, helping deconstruct the Wall that Heals during its visit to Fort Ashby, and performing church-related work like Rise Against Hunger. He was a school field day helper at Fountain Primary School, and also helped with the K-12 track meet in 2017. In the summertime, Logan works at detailing cars and mowing grass as part-time jobs.

Shawn Micheal See is the son of James and Rhea See and has maintained a 3.4 grade point average.

Shawn has played basketball and football in grades 9-12, and also participated in track and field during his freshman year.

Shawn has participated in the Military Club his freshman and sophomore years, and Keyser Krazies and FFA for his junior and senior years.

He has been on the Honor Roll all four years of high school.

Shawn is the first recipient of the Aubrey Stewart Award for Excellence in his senior year. He was also named Student of the Month during his senior year.

In 2019, he was on the AA All-PVC football team. Shawn has taken aquaculture from the Mineral County Technical Center and has raised trout and salmon for the last two years. He also helped plant and take care of the FFA greenhouse during the summer.

For community service, Shawn organized a winter coat giveaway for local youths. He has volunteered at the VFW Post 3518 at both the Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day ceremonies, serving the local veterans meals. He has volunteered at the local food pantry with the football team and assisted with trash pick-up along Route 50 with the Burlington Boy Scouts. He is active in his church youth programs, helping with backpack and school supplies giveaway for the last nine years. He helped volunteer at the deconstruction of the Wall that Heals. Shawn volunteered at Keyser Primary School and ate lunch with children as a part of the Aubrey Stewart Project. He volunteered and helped fellow senior Jackson Biser with a local football camp for youths.

Carlton Ryan Shoemaker is the son of Corey and Mandy Shoemaker and has maintained a 3.31 grade point average.

Ryan has played baseball, basketball, and football in grades 9-12. He also served as team captain for all three sports.

Ryan was a member of Hi-Y his freshman year, a member of Keyser Krazies all four years, and represented Boys State.

Ryan has been on the Honor Roll all four years.

He is a member of the 1,000 Point Club in basketball. He served as a team member for All Area football, basketball, and baseball teams and is also all PVC for football, basketball, and baseball. He was named the Most Valuable Player his junior year on the baseball team. Ryan was named Student Athlete of the Month and was named to the All American first basketball team.

His community service includes helping the local food pantry and working with Coldwell Banker.

The J. Edward Kelley Award is named in memory of KHS graduate Jonah Edward Kelley, who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for bravery in battle during World War II. Kelley lost his life taking out a German stronghold in Kesternich, Germany.

Details on the awards ceremony will be announced as they become available.





