EDITOR'S NOTE: According to a statement from Michael Hicks, CEO of Sundale Longterm Care in Morgantown, their report of a resident passing away from coronavirus was incorrectly reported to the West Virginia DHHR. The resident is actually a patient in a nearby hospital being treated for the virus.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed the first West Virginian to die as a result of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state.

The individual is a 76-year old male from Monongalia County, associated with the Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown and had underlying health conditions. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.