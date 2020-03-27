Patient is a man in his 30s who recently traveled to New York; he is being quarantined at home

HOPEWELL — The Crater Health District has confirmed the third case of novel coronavirus, but officials say this one likely is travel-related and not the result of a community spread.

Friday evening, CHD announced a Hopewell resident in his 30s was being quarantined at his home following the positive diagnosis. The district said he had recently returned from a trip to New York.

“The health district is investigating this case and will identify any close contacts of this resident who may require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” CHD director Dr. Alton Hart Jr. said in a statement. “It is critical that people continue to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread and limit the impact of this virus.”

The case is the second in two days and the third of this week confirmed in the immediate Tri-City area. Thursday, a Prince George resident in his 70s was reported hospitalized. Health officials are working to trace how he came in contact with the virus.

Late Tuesday night, a National Guardsman attached to the Army Logistics University at Fort Lee became the district’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. Post officials say he now is asymptomatic after self-quarantining for the past 10 days.

A southern Chesterfield County resident was treated at Hopewell’s John Randolph Medical Center last week, but because Chesterfield is not within the CHD, it is not considered a CHD case.

Statewide, 604 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 83 hospitalizations and 14 deaths. Gov. Ralph S. Northam, in his Friday press briefing, reiterated that those numbers are expected to climb as more test results come in, adding it could be a couple of months before the tide is stemmed.

Local, state and federal health officials have maintained throughout the pandemic that the best defense against spread is social-distancing and avoiding all unnecessary travel outside of the house.

“Virginians, you need to stay home,” Northam, a doctor, said in remarks at the briefing. “That is the only way we can slow the spread of this virus.”

The Crater Health District has set up a call center to answer residents’ questions about the virus. That number is 804-862-8969.

