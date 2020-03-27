KEYSER - The Mineral County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police Keyser Detachment can confirm arrests, overall activity, and calls for service have statistically decreased for February and March.

For the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police Keyser Detachment can confirm arrests, overall activity, and calls for service have statistically decreased for February and March.

Historically, a lower crime rate during the winter months is not all that uncommon versus the volume of activity during spring through the fall. The communities’ efforts to social distance and following the governor’s request to stay at home may certainly also be contributing this year.

In addition, a spokesperson for the Keyser Police Department told the News Tribune things had been quiet, as well, over the past weeks.

“With the ongoing pandemic, we would like to assure the public we are not operating under a vacuum, and have been in constant discussion with surrounding law enforcement agencies, the Health Department and other first response agencies in our jurisdictions to provide a coordinated response to this situation,” said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“We have also reviewed and implemented safety measures set forth by the CDC in order to continue our mission of keeping our communities safe. Law enforcement activities will include enhanced protocols regarding interaction with citizens to maintain our safety as well as those to whom we come into contact with.

“There has been some concern expressed by citizens as well as businesses regarding personal property during these times. We would like to assure the community that we also share this concern and have already begun special targeted patrols to assure the residents’ and businesses’ safety.”

Officers have already begun enhanced patrols, including business and school ground checks, as well as additional patrols of housing developments and apartment complex areas both during the night and throughout the day.

“We would like to thank our citizens for their continued cooperation as we all take action to stop the spread of this virus outbreak, and also take this opportunity to thank you for following recommendations from state, federal and local governments as we all work together for the safety and well being of our communities.”











