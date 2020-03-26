Petersburg man Paul Meyer endures Costa Luminosa cruise, hellish aftermath during COVID-19 outbreak. says he wants to take another voyage

PETERSBURG — Paul Meyer is used to the outdoors. He is often seen at his mini-farm, growing tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers in Petersburg’s Halifax triangle district.

His urban farming business, Petersburg Grows, is a vibrantly visible staple in its area. He is no stranger to the sun on his back or getting his hands covered in dirt.

All of that work has been put on hold as Meyer and some of his family are now quarantining themselves as a result of COVID-19.

The Meyer family spent an uncomfortable three weeks aboard a cruise ship — the Costa Luminosa, where two patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were let off the boat early in the voyage. The ship then meandered through it’s schedule, being denied entry at port after port, after port.

“After our first port call, there were rumors going around that there were two people that were let off because they were sick,” Meyer said. “Then it all kind of came to when we were supposed to port in Antigua. We were like, why aren’t we at the port yet? And that’s when the captain said the authorities won’t let us port.”

The Costa Luminosa embarked from Fort Lauderdale on March 5, scheduled to traverse the Caribbean before making stops in France, Italy and Spain before the end of the 21-day voyage. The two sick passengers were let off the ship in Puerto Rico on March 8.

“The corporate company, over the announcement kept saying, ’Once we have the information, we’ll tell you,’” Meyer said. “But if you just did a little investigative work and looked at your phone, the New York Times was already reporting on our ship saying these people tested positive.”

By this point, coronavirus had already left China and begun to spread in Italy. Meyer said the 2,600-capacity cruise ship was noticeably underbooked, with only about 1,500 passengers boarding the boat.

“There could be two reasons for that. One, people were scared of the virus, but two, it was an Italian ship. If you were in certain provinces in Italy during the past 10 days, you were barred from travelling,” Meyer said.

The voyage’s final port was in Tuscany.

Meyer and several other passengers have said they were denied the opportunity to abandon the ship while it was in the Caribbean, leaving them stranded on a “ferry across the Atlantic,” as Meyer jokingly calls the trip.

Passengers were confined to their rooms for the final three days of the trip. Meyer and his mother, sister and four-year-old niece were quarantined to a 10 by 12 square-foot room. A basic continental breakfast, and a relatively small lunch and dinner were brought to their cabin daily.

“You look forward to the meals. It’s like you’re in a prison cell. The meals were really nicely presented meals, they weren’t just potatoes, but you’re stuck in your cabin, you’re just looking forward to something happening.”

Meyers was slightly more fortunate than some of the other passengers, as his cabin had a balcony. Any time they didn’t spend sleeping, they tried to read books they brought along and absorb anything they could about the coronavirus situation from television news. They had about two hours of American news available, in-between the reruns of Bewitched and the original Baywatch series.

“When we got on the cruise, it was still just a China, Italy thing. There was nothing in the U.S.,” Meyer said. “But within one week of the cruise, that’s when it went from non-serious in the U.S. to serious. In a week's time, it went to talking about martial law in the U.S.”

After arriving in Europe, the Costa Luminosa was denied entry to the first port of call in Spain, before finally being allowed entry in Marseille, France.

Then began the hellish journey home. The U.S. had been able to successfully secure a return plane.

“Every time we got into a vehicle, or a plane, even the little airport bus shuttle, there were four police cars following us and shuttling us to the baggage claim so reporters couldn’t get to us,” Meyer said. “In France, there were all of these police cars following 13 buses to the airplane because they did not want us on French soil.”

Everyone on the bus was forced to wear protective masks and gloves.

Meyer and his family boarded buses for the airport at 6:30 a.m. for the flight that was scheduled to leave at 10 p.m. The flight didn't leave until midnight. Children quarantined to the buses, unallowed to leave them, were forced to go to the restroom in their seats, according to Meyer. They weren’t given any food for the entire return trip either.

The return flight finally touched down in Atlanta after another 11 hours. Every seat was filled as passengers coughed. Meyer said at least six passengers passed out during the flight. Others pleaded with the flight crew to get food.

“People were getting really cranky, ’Where’s food?’” Meyer said. “You’re feeling kind of uncomfortable about that, but at the same time you’re thinking, ’Man, I’m starving.’”

The Washington Post reports that a growing number of people on that flight are testing positive for coronavirus. The Costa Luminosa is still offloading passengers from that voyage. All Americans have been returned to the United States.

Meyer and his family are now quarantining in Virginia Beach for another two-week period. He asked the local clinic if he could be tested for Coronavirus.

“They said, ’If you’re not showing two of the three symptoms, no we’re not going to test you,’” Meyer said. “I want to be tested. We’re quarantining for two weeks now. So it kind of feels like a double quarantine after everything.”

Meyer says he will quarantine for the full 14 days but thinks he would be showing symptoms by this point if he or his family were infected by COVID-19.

Carnival Cruise, the corporate owner of Costa Luminosa, completely refunded the entire trip. The ticket for the cruise, the return flights, meals, the watches Meyers bought at the boat’s shop - everything was refunded by the end of the voyage. Passengers were also given another voucher for another cruise within the next year.

“They could have done a better job with communication, but it’s hard to control a situation that’s never happened, that probably hasn’t happened in 100 years” Meyer said. “You can’t blame the cruise line 100% on this.”

This was the first cruise Meyer had ever taken. All things considered, he plans to try again if the virus can be contained in time.

“I still plan to do another cruise, but I’m hoping the next one will be a little more fun,” Meyer said.

