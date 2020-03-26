Even grief has been affected by coronoavirus, as grieving families and funeral homes are forced to limit funerals to just 10 mourners

The coronavirus pandemic has made a trying time even more difficult for grieving families who have recently lost loved ones.

The mandates undertaken by Governor Northam to help halt the spread of the virus, which limit gatherings to 10-or-fewer people across Virginia, have significantly changed the way local funeral homes serve grieving families, and also changed the ways in which those families grieve.

The 10-person mandate does not allow funeral homes to offer public visitations and services as they typically would. In-person services are limited and private. To compensate, funeral homes are offering live-streaming options, where a funeral service is broadcast online through the organization’s website or on social media platforms, allowing loved ones who are forced to stay away because of social distancing to watch.

Some families, though, have been hesitant to embrace a live-streamed service.

"Most people, they’re not really going for that right now," John Piotrowski, manager of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, said of live-streaming options. Piotrowski said families don’t want to offend relatives by suggesting that they watch a service from home, rather than be present.

For the families themselves, the decision of who comes to a funeral and who is left out is burdensome, according to Wendell Givens, who manages the Joseph M. Johnson & Sons funeral home in Petersburg.

"A service, in general terms, of 200 to 300 people, to condense that to 10 people is a great stress on the family and on the funeral director," he said.

Shelton Smith of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment said the hesitation interrupts the grieving process, to a degree.

"A lot of the families still want to have closure with other family members," Smith said.

Aside from live-streaming options, some families are taking measures to allow families their time to grieve within the new restrictions.

Smith said that on Wednesday, some families at Wilkerson were planning to "come in just to view their loved one" and then leave to allow more loved ones to take part in visitation, maintaining the 10-person maximum at all times.

Generally, though, families have been understanding of the circumstances the pandemic has placed on daily life, including their funeral. Givens said "99 percent" of families he’s dealt with at Johnson have been understanding. Smith added that the families he’s spoken to at Wilkerson, "pretty much understand the situation, the circumstances."

For those mourners that do come to the funeral home for in-person service, interpersonal interactions that would come naturally are now second-guessed because of the pandemic and the "new normal" of social distancing.

Givens said he’s noticed mourners are "a little bit more mindful of getting close to each other" than they typically would be when it comes to sharing a hug or other form of physical endearment. That mindfulness also applies to funeral home employees and religious officiants, who now have to step back from making caring gestures that would normally come as second nature in their line of work.

"It’s a business full of emotions," Givens said. "We comfort the families that we serve. It’s hard for us not to put our arms around people, shake hands, because that’s something that we generally do.

"We can do it through eye contact, we can do it through verbalization, until these bans are lifted," Givens continued. "It’s definitely affected the communication we have with the families."

As with everything during the pandemic, all three funeral homes reported that extra efforts were being made to sanitize, including workers washing their hands frequently and cleaning often-used surfaces such as door knobs.

"Our first mindset is to protect those that we serve, then to protect our staff," Givens said, noting that Johnson has ordered extra personal protective equipment to be worn during the embalming process as well.

What will happen to funeral homes going forward is still up in the air, however. Piotrowski, Givens and Smith each noted that they plan to keep their respective funeral homes open and operational during the pandemic, even given the current restrictions any potential future changes.

According to Smith, families had not yet begun to forgo funerals during these extraordinary times, though he expressed uncertainty about what the coming weeks and months might hold.

"We shall see what happens as time goes on," he said.

On the future, Piotrowski expressed hope for a speedy resolution to the pandemic and the constraints it has put on his business.

"We want it to get back to where we were," Piotrowski said. "We want to honor everyone’s life."

For Givens, the importance of following through with the directives given by the governor to help slow the spread of coronavirus was self-evident, and was a part of his message to the families he works to serve.

"Every time we ask a family to limit to ten people, we’re actually helping to save a life," Givens said.

