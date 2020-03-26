Upcoming events from local churches

Editor’s note: Due to concerns over COVID-19 some churches may have since canceled events or activities submitted to us. Contact your local church for any updates they may have.

We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address and location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

Christian Women’s Breakfast Fellowship

PETERSBURG — The Christian Women’s Breakfast Fellowship Prayer Breakfast at Liason Restaurant on Crater Road has been canceled for March 29.

Harvest International Full Gospel Center

PETERSBURG — Harvest International Full Gospel Center, 1017 W. Washington St., has postponed their Stop the Violence community event, gospel program and Rainbow Tea.

Hunting Quarter Baptist

STONY CREEK — Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road, has canceled the Rainbow Fellowship Tea scheduled for April 4.

Little Bethel Baptist

STONY CREEK — Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, has canceled the Effective Church Leadership workshop.

Oak Grove Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8021 Reedy Branch Road, will be celebrating their pastor and First Lady’s 8th anniversary on April 5 at the 11:15 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker will be Rev. Joe Caple from Greater Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Yale. At the 3 p.m. service the guests will be Rev. Dr. Gregory Williams and Morning Star Baptist Church of Petersburg. Dinner will be served between the two services.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will live stream their services on March 29 at 9:45 a.m. Bible study will also take place via live stream on Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.ourobbc.com.