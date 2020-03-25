Both the officer and the driver were injured but not seriously; the driver is facing a reckless driving charge

SUSSEX — State Police said a trooper’s vehicle was hit on the side of Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, resulting in two minor injuries to both the trooper and the other driver.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on southbound I-95 near the state Route 602 interchange. Anaya said the trooper’s vehicle was in a closed median as part of routine traffic patrol when the driver of a pick-up truck lost control and ran off the road into the rear of the police car.

Both the trooper and the truck driver, identified as Jerry Lee Vick of Fort Washington, Maryland, were hurt but Anaya said their injuries were classified as minor.

Vick has been charged with reckless driving.