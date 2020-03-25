The Dinwiddie historical park says all events scheduled for that period have been postponed or outright canceled because of COVID-19

DINWIDDIE — Pamplin Historical Park will close until the end of April as part of Gov. Ralph S. Northam’s directive of shuttering museums and recreational venues to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

The park, which also is home to the Museum of the Civil War Soldier, will be shut down until April 30, according to a statement Wednesday morning from park officials. All of the events that were scheduled for this period have been either postponed or canceled outright.

“Pamplin Historical Park cares about the health, safety and welfare of our community, members, staff, visitors and volunteers,” the statement read. “The park staff will continue to closely monitor news and guidance provided by federal and state agencies concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes accordingly.”

On Monday, the governor issued an order closing all recreational and entertainment locations for a 30-day minimum. They included bowling alleys, theaters, fitness centers and museums.

In adjacent Petersburg, the city’s three museums were shut down a couple of weeks ago.

