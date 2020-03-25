CUMBERLAND - Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon has just announced that all Maryland Public Schools will be closed for an additional four weeks through April 24, 2020.

Allegany County Public Schools will be adhering to this directive.

ACPS has been working on a plan for the continuity of learning, and once the Maryland State Department of Education provides a timeline for the implementation of the continuity of learning plans, it will be communicated to the ACPS staff, parents, and students.