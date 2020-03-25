CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia Wednesday to conduct a virtual Statewide Day of Prayer Service.

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia Wednesday to conduct a virtual Statewide Day of Prayer Service.

Leaders from many different religious backgrounds participated in the event to provide all West Virignians, no matter their religious denomination, an opportunity to pray as one people during the state’s ongoing “Stay At Home” order, which was put into effect Monday in efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Watch the full service on the Governor's website, governor.wv.gov.

“Today is a special day that we have dedicated to a Day of Prayer in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said during today’s service. “I go to my God multiple times every day and I can tell you He’ll lead us out of this, but today is a really special day for us all to come together.”

Tuesday, Gov. Justice issued a proclamation formally declaring Wednesday, March 25, 2020 as an official Day of Prayer in West Virginia.

Wednesday’s service was held virtually, with religious leaders participating through online video chat technology to ensure that social distancing practices, recommended by health experts across the country to combat the spread of COVID-19, are being followed.

The service included several prayers and songs meant to bring hope to West Virginians through worship. The service was broadcast live online and on television stations across the state.

The following religious leaders and groups participated in the service:

• Dr. Dan Anderson, President, Appalachian Bible College (Mt. Hope, WV) – Moderator

• Dr. John Smith, Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church – Prayer

• Maranatha Baptist Church Choir (Sissonville, WV) – Song

• Bishop Mark Brennan, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

• Pastor Matt Friend, Bible Center Church (Charleston, WV)

• Mr. Michael Rowe, Appalachian Bible College (Mt. Hope, WV) – Vocal Solo

• Rabbi Joe Blair, Temple Israel-Charleston – Prayer

• Mrs. Teresa Bryant, First Baptist Church of Fairlea – Piano Solo

• Dr. Mark Johnson, Independent Bible Church (Martinsburg, WV) – Prayer

• Mr. Jeff Bryant – Trumpet Solo



