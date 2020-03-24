CHARLESTON - Sen. Joe Manchin's office has released the following list of coronavirus testing sites in West Virginia, as of Tuesday:



BECKLEY LOCATION: Beckley ARH Hospital, 306 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801 Testing if you meet criteria. For ARH COVID-19 updates and information call 606-439-7100 or visit arh.covid19.com BECKLEY LOCATION: Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801 Testing if you meet criteria set by state and local guidelines. Call 304-256-4100 for information.

BECKLEY LOCATION: Beckley-Raleigh Health Department. 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801 Testing if you meet state criteria set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-255-8531 for information.

BECKLEY LOCATION: Dr. Ayne Amjad’s office, 330 N Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV 25801 HOURS: Mon-Fri 10am - 12pm Patients should call 304-252-5900 and fill out a questionnaire over the phone, or they will have to have an order from another doctor to be tested. Patients will drive up with their window half up. The person testing will be wearing personal protective equipment.

BECKLEY LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 520 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center, Beckley, WV 25801 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am - 8pm The Beckley Crossing MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-252-6639 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search this site for the nearest alternative location.

BRIDGEPORT LOCATION: United Hospital Center HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am - 4 pm Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4. Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.

BUCKEYE LOCATION: Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, 150 Duncan Road, Buckeye, WV 24924 Testing is available. This facility is following state and federal guidelines to determine whether a test should be administered. Patients who present fever, cough or shortness of breath or have had potential exposure to COVID-19 should call ahead at 304-799-7400 to alert staff so isolation measures can be implemented as soon as possible if needed.



CHARLESTON LOCATION: Sunnyside Health Center located inside Kanawha/Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St. E., Charleston, WV 25301 HOURS: Tue-Thu 8 am - 4 pm Patients should call first - 681-205-2455.

CHARLESTON LOCATION: CAMC, Chesterfield Avenue, Kanawha City If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms and are concerned about COVID-19/Coronavirus, you can use CAMC’s 24/7 Care app to talk to a provider FREE – anytime, day or night. It only takes a few minutes to download the 24/7 Care app and set up an account. Then you can request a free visit using coupon code COVID. A CAMC provider will call you or video chat with you to talk about your symptoms and give you information about what to do should you need screened for Coronavirus. If you do not have a smart phone or computer or if you have trouble downloading the 24/7 Care app, call (304) 388-9200 for assistance. We will help you sign up for 24/7 Care and get connected with a provider at no cost. Please do not call this number with general health questions about Coronavirus; we can only assist you with 24/7 Care. For general questions and concerns about COVID-19/Coronavirus, call the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hotline at 1-800-887-4304. If a patient follows the above 24/7 care process and is given an order for the COVID-19 test, then they are given directions to a site off campus for drive-thru testing.

CHARLESTON LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 1416 Maccorkle Ave. SW, Charleston, WV 25303 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8 am – 8pm The Charleston MedExpress near Patrick St. Bridge is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-744-7517 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.

CLARKSBURG LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 101 Emily Dr., Clarksburg, WV 26301 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm The Clarksburg MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call 304-623-5094 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.

ELKINS LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 613 Randolph Ave., Elkins, WV 26241 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm The Elkins MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-636-8422 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to find another MedExpress location.



ELKINS LOCATION: Davis Medical Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, 26241 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 5pm

Due to the current limited availability of COVID-19 test kits, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines to qualify patients for COVID-19 testing, therefore not every patient who comes to the DMC drive-thru pre-screening may get COVID-19 testing. High-risk individuals and/or those meeting CDC criteria for COVID-19 testing will be triaged by health professionals for further follow-up. Children age 10 and under will not be screened at the drive-thru unit. Parents should contact their primary care physician for instructions or contact Davis Medical Center for instructions on making an appointment with a pediatrician. DMC COVID Triage Nurse Available: 304.630.3088



FOREST HILL LOCATION: MHC Forest Hill Clinic, 180 Old Schoolhouse Road, Forest Hill, WV 24935 HOURS: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9am-3pm The Monroe Health Center is testing for those that meet criteria in Monroe and Summers Counties. Please call 304-466-1152.



GRAFTON LOCATION: Grafton High School, 400 Yates Avenue, Grafton WV 26354 HOURS: As needed from noon-4pm To pre-screen, please call 304-265-0400.



HINTON LOCATION: Summers County ARH, 115 Summers Hospital Road, Hinton, WV 25951 Testing if you meet criteria. For ARH COVID-19 updates and information call 606-439-7100 or visit arhcovid19.com



HUNTINGTON LOCATION: St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25702 HOURS: Opening Thursday, March 20, 2020 at 1 pm Mon-Fri 10am to 4pm Individuals with a valid order from a doctor will be allowed to be tested. Individuals should bring their physician order, insurance information and a valid ID.

HUNTINGTON LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 3120 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm The Huntington MedExpress on US Route 60 is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call 304-522-3627 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.



KEYSER LOCATION: Potomac Valley Hospital, 100 Pin Oak Ln., Keyser, WV 26726 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10am - 4pm 304-597-3500 Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4. Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.



KINGWOOD LOCATION: Kingwood Elementary School parking lot HOURS: Mon-Fri 10am – noon and 1pm-4pm To pre-screen, please call 304-329-7285.

LEWISBURG LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 1560 Jefferson Street N, Lewisburg, WV 24901 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm The Lewisburg MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-645-2164 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to find another MedExpress location.

LOGAN LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 123 Enterprise Drive, Logan, WV 25601 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm The Logan MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-752-0183 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to find another MedExpress location.

MADISON LOCATION: Boone Memorial Hospital, 701 Madison Avenue, Madison WV 25130 Upon arrival to Boone Memorial Hospital or one of its clinics, a soft screening of all staff, visitors and those presenting for care will be completed. A soft screening consists of a few simple questions to assess possible symptoms or things which may put one at high risk such as travel history, possible exposure to COVID-19, etc. In addition, temperatures will be taken for all staff, visitors and those presenting for care. For precautionary measures, Boone Memorial Hospital has erected tents and walls to allow for additional triage stations to quickly identify those presenting with COVID-19 symptoms via the screening measures mentioned above. Those in which symptoms are present will be segregated and directed accordingly by hospital staff to undergo further evaluation.

MARLINTON LOCATION: Community Care, 821 3rd Avenue, Marlinton, WV All patients should enter through back of building. No appointment necessary. Call 304-799-4404 for more information.

MARTINSBURG LOCATION: Berkeley Medical Center, 2500 Hospital Dr., Martinsburg, WV 25401 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am- 4 pm Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4. Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.

MARTINSBURG LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 83 Retail Commons Parkway, Martinsburg, WV 25403 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8 am – 8 pm The Martinsburg Commons MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call 204-264-9730 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.

MORGANTOWN LOCATION: University Town Centre, 6040 University Town Centre Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am- 4 pm Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4. Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.

MORGANTOWN LOCATION: Mon Health is setting up its first drive-through testing site at the main campus in the SurgiCare South entrance. HOURS: Monday-Friday 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm. Before coming, patients must pre-screen and pre-register by calling the COVID-19 Patient Outreach Line at (304) 285-3798. Once registered, patients may come to the drive-through site to receive their swab.

MORGANTOWN LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 956 Maple Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm The Morgantown MedExpress on Maple Drive is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-291-5805 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.

OAK HILL LOCATION: Chase Bank parking lot, 215 Main St, Oak Hill, WV 25901 HOURS: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1pm-3pm pending availability of supplies Operated by Fayette County Health Department

OAK HILL LOCATION: Mountain Laurel Medical Clinic, 119 Main St, Oak Hill, WV 25901 Patients must be pre-screened by calling 304-465-0544. Collected specimens are delivered to the State Lab in Charleston with results coming within 24 to 48 hours.

PARKERSBURG LOCATION: Camden Clark Medical Center, 800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am- 4 pm Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4. Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.



PARKERSBURG LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 1500 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV 26105 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am-8pm The Parkersburg MedExpress on Grand Central Ave. is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-485-3627 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.

PETERSBURG LOCATION: Grant Memorial Hospital, 117 Hospital Drive, Petersburg WV 26847 If you are concerned about possibly having the COVID-19 virus, please contact the Hospital’s main number at (304) 257- 1026 and request to speak to the ER Nurse before coming to the Hospital or local clinics. The ER Nurse will ask questions to evaluate and assess your symptoms prior to your visit.

PETERSTOWN LOCATION: Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown WV 24963 HOURS: Mon-Fri 8am-4:30pm The Monroe Health Center is testing for those that meet criteria in Monroe and Summers Counties. Please call 304-753-4336.



PRINCETON LOCATION: Princeton Community Hospital, 122 12th Street, Princeton, WV 24740 Princeton Community Hospital is testing if criteria is met. Call 304-487-7000 before you go. This location now offers drive-thru testing. You are required to have an outpatient physician order for COVID-19 testing in order to be eligible for this service. Drive up to the Parkview Center entrance portico, and remain in your vehicle. Someone from PCH will come to your vehicle window for registration, consent, and testing.

PRINCETON LOCATION: Bluestone Health Center, 3997 Beckley Road, Princeton, WV 24740 If you have traveled out of Country and have a fever with respiratory symptoms or have been exposed to the Coronavirus please call ahead to 304-431-5499 and remain in your vehicle.

PRINCETON LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 277 Greasy Ridge Rd., Princeton, WV 24740 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am-8pm The Princeton MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-425-7615 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to search for another location.

RAINELLE LOCATION: Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center, Rainelle, WV 25962 HOURS: 24 hours Patients with respiratory issues are asked to call 304-438-6188 from their car so they can be screened prior to coming inside. All main locations remain open to patients. The only exception is that the dental office is closed.



RANSON LOCATION: Jefferson Medical Center, 300 South Preston St., Ranson, WV 25438 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am - 4 pm 304-728-1600 Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4. Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.



RONCEVERTE LOCATION: Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, 1320 Maplewood Avenue, Ronceverte, WV 24970 HOURS: Lobby open Mon-Fri 5:30 am - 5 pm, Emergency Room open 24 hours

304-647-4411 As part of our precautions for Coronavirus preparedness, we have limited entrance points to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. The only access points for patients and visitors are through the Emergency Department and Front Lobby Entrances. At these locations we will have posted 2 employees to provide screening for those entering the facility. The front lobby will be open Monday through Friday 5:30 am to 5:00 pm and the Emergency Department will be open 24/7.

SUMMERSVILLE LOCATION: Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV Hospital testing if you meet testing criteria set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-872-2891 before visiting.

SUMMERSVILLE LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 5870 Webster Rd., Summersville, WV 26651 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am-8pm The Summersville MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-872-3709 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to search for another location.



UNION LOCATION: Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union WV 24983 HOURS: Mon-Fri 8am-4:30pm The Monroe Health Center is testing for those that meet criteria in Monroe and Summers Counties. Please call 304-772-3064.



WELCH LOCATION: Welch Community Hospital, 454 McDowell Street, Welch, WV 24801 Only testing those that have fever and present symptoms as set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-436-8461 before visiting.

WESTON LOCATION: Market Place Shopping Center, 100 Market Place Mall, Weston WV 26452 HOURS: Mon-Fri 9am-1pm and 2pm-7pm To pre-screen, please call 304-517-1584.

WHEELING LOCATION: Wheeling Park parking lot HOURS: Mon-Sat 10 am- 4 pm To get pre-screened, contact your primary care physician or call Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 Line: 304-221-3995. Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.

WHEELING LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 10 Elm Grove Crossing Mall, Wheeling, WV 26003 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am-8pm The Elm Grove MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-242-4228 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.



















