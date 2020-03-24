Tuesday

Mar 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM


CHARLESTON - Sen. Joe Manchin's office has released the following list of coronavirus testing sites in West Virginia, as of Tuesday:


CHARLESTON - Sen. Joe Manchin’s office has released the following list of coronavirus testing sites in West Virginia, as of Tuesday:

BECKLEY  LOCATION: Beckley ARH Hospital, 306 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801  Testing if you meet criteria. For ARH COVID-19 updates and information call 606-439-7100 or visit arh.covid19.com      BECKLEY  LOCATION: Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801 Testing if you meet criteria set by state and local guidelines. Call 304-256-4100 for information.       

BECKLEY  LOCATION: Beckley-Raleigh Health Department. 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801 Testing if you meet state criteria set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-255-8531 for information.  

   BECKLEY  LOCATION: Dr. Ayne Amjad’s office, 330 N Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV 25801 HOURS: Mon-Fri 10am - 12pm  Patients should call 304-252-5900 and fill out a questionnaire over the phone, or they will have to have an order from another doctor to be tested. Patients will drive up with their window half up. The person testing will be wearing personal protective equipment.   

BECKLEY  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 520 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center, Beckley, WV 25801 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am - 8pm  The Beckley Crossing MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-252-6639 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search this site for the nearest alternative location.     

BRIDGEPORT  LOCATION: United Hospital Center  HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am - 4 pm   Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4.   Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.    The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.      

BUCKEYE  LOCATION: Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, 150 Duncan Road, Buckeye, WV 24924  Testing is available. This facility is following state and federal guidelines to determine whether a test should be administered. Patients who present fever, cough or shortness of breath or have had potential exposure to COVID-19 should call ahead at 304-799-7400 to alert staff so isolation measures can be implemented as soon as possible if needed.


 CHARLESTON  LOCATION: Sunnyside Health Center located inside Kanawha/Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St. E., Charleston, WV 25301 HOURS: Tue-Thu 8 am - 4 pm  Patients should call first - 681-205-2455.    

CHARLESTON  LOCATION: CAMC, Chesterfield Avenue, Kanawha City  If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms and are concerned about COVID-19/Coronavirus, you can use CAMC’s 24/7 Care app to talk to a provider FREE – anytime, day or night. It only takes a few minutes to download the 24/7 Care app and set up an account. Then you can request a free visit using coupon code COVID. A CAMC provider will call you or video chat with you to talk about your symptoms and give you information about what to do should you need screened for Coronavirus.  If you do not have a smart phone or computer or if you have trouble downloading the 24/7 Care app, call (304) 388-9200 for assistance. We will help you sign up for 24/7 Care and get connected with a provider at no cost. Please do not call this number with general health questions about Coronavirus; we can only assist you with 24/7 Care. For general questions and concerns about COVID-19/Coronavirus, call the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hotline at 1-800-887-4304.  If a patient follows the above 24/7 care process and is given an order for the COVID-19 test, then they are given directions to a site off campus for drive-thru testing.   

  CHARLESTON  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 1416 Maccorkle Ave. SW, Charleston, WV 25303 HOURS: Mon-Sun  8 am – 8pm  The Charleston MedExpress near Patrick St. Bridge is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-744-7517 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.    

CLARKSBURG  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 101 Emily Dr., Clarksburg, WV 26301 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm  The Clarksburg MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call 304-623-5094 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.

   ELKINS  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 613 Randolph Ave., Elkins, WV 26241 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm  The Elkins MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-636-8422 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to find another MedExpress location.   


ELKINS  LOCATION: Davis Medical Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, 26241 HOURS: Mon-Sun  8am – 5pm
Due to the current limited availability of COVID-19 test kits, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines to qualify patients for COVID-19 testing, therefore not every patient who comes to the DMC drive-thru pre-screening may get COVID-19 testing. High-risk individuals and/or those meeting CDC criteria for COVID-19 testing will be triaged by health professionals for further follow-up.  Children age 10 and under will not be screened at the drive-thru unit. Parents should contact their primary care physician for instructions or contact Davis Medical Center for instructions on making an appointment with a pediatrician. DMC COVID Triage Nurse Available: 304.630.3088
 
FOREST HILL  LOCATION: MHC Forest Hill Clinic, 180 Old Schoolhouse Road, Forest Hill, WV  24935 HOURS: Tuesdays and Thursdays   9am-3pm  The Monroe Health Center is testing for those that meet criteria in Monroe and Summers Counties. Please call 304-466-1152.


 GRAFTON  LOCATION: Grafton High School, 400 Yates Avenue, Grafton WV 26354 HOURS: As needed from noon-4pm   To pre-screen, please call 304-265-0400.  


HINTON  LOCATION: Summers County ARH, 115 Summers Hospital Road, Hinton, WV 25951  Testing if you meet criteria. For ARH COVID-19 updates and information call 606-439-7100 or visit arhcovid19.com


 HUNTINGTON  LOCATION: St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25702 HOURS: Opening Thursday, March 20, 2020 at 1 pm Mon-Fri 10am to 4pm  Individuals with a valid order from a doctor will be allowed to be tested. Individuals should bring their physician order, insurance information and a valid ID.    

  HUNTINGTON  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 3120 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm  The Huntington MedExpress on US Route 60 is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call 304-522-3627 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.
 
KEYSER  LOCATION: Potomac Valley Hospital, 100 Pin Oak Ln., Keyser, WV 26726 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10am - 4pm  304-597-3500  Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4.  Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.   The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.


 KINGWOOD  LOCATION: Kingwood Elementary School parking lot HOURS: Mon-Fri  10am – noon and 1pm-4pm  To pre-screen, please call 304-329-7285.    

LEWISBURG  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 1560 Jefferson Street N, Lewisburg, WV 24901 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm  The Lewisburg MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-645-2164 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to find another MedExpress location.

   LOGAN  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 123 Enterprise Drive, Logan, WV 25601 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8am – 8pm  The Logan MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-752-0183 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to find another MedExpress location.    

MADISON  LOCATION: Boone Memorial Hospital, 701 Madison Avenue, Madison WV 25130   Upon arrival to Boone Memorial Hospital or one of its clinics, a soft screening of all staff, visitors and those presenting for care will be completed. A soft screening consists of a few simple questions to assess possible symptoms or things which may put one at high risk such as travel history, possible exposure to COVID-19, etc. In addition, temperatures will be taken for all staff, visitors and those presenting for care.  For precautionary measures, Boone Memorial Hospital has erected tents and walls to allow for additional triage stations to quickly identify those presenting with COVID-19 symptoms via the screening measures mentioned above. Those in which symptoms are present will be segregated and directed accordingly by hospital staff to undergo further evaluation.      

MARLINTON  LOCATION: Community Care, 821 3rd Avenue, Marlinton, WV   All patients should enter through back of building. No appointment necessary. Call 304-799-4404 for more information.    

MARTINSBURG  LOCATION: Berkeley Medical Center, 2500 Hospital Dr., Martinsburg, WV 25401 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am- 4 pm  Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4.   Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.   The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.

   MARTINSBURG  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 83 Retail Commons Parkway, Martinsburg, WV 25403 HOURS: Mon-Sun 8 am – 8 pm  The Martinsburg Commons MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call 204-264-9730 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.    

MORGANTOWN  LOCATION: University Town Centre, 6040 University Town Centre Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am- 4 pm  Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4.   Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.   The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.    

MORGANTOWN  LOCATION: Mon Health is setting up its first drive-through testing site at the main campus in the SurgiCare South entrance.  HOURS: Monday-Friday 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm.   Before coming, patients must pre-screen and pre-register by calling the COVID-19 Patient Outreach Line at (304) 285-3798. Once registered, patients may come to the drive-through site to receive their swab.   

MORGANTOWN  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 956 Maple Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505 HOURS: Mon-Sun  8am – 8pm  The Morgantown MedExpress on Maple Drive is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-291-5805 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.   

OAK HILL  LOCATION: Chase Bank parking lot, 215 Main St, Oak Hill, WV 25901 HOURS: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1pm-3pm pending availability of supplies  Operated by Fayette County Health Department

   OAK HILL  LOCATION: Mountain Laurel Medical Clinic, 119 Main St, Oak Hill, WV 25901  Patients must be pre-screened by calling 304-465-0544. Collected specimens are delivered to the State Lab in Charleston with results coming within 24 to 48 hours.   

 PARKERSBURG  LOCATION: Camden Clark Medical Center, 800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am- 4 pm  Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4.   Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.   The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing. 


 PARKERSBURG  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 1500 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV 26105 HOURS: Mon-Sun   8am-8pm  The Parkersburg MedExpress on Grand Central Ave. is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-485-3627 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.    

 PETERSBURG  LOCATION: Grant Memorial Hospital, 117 Hospital Drive, Petersburg WV 26847   If you are concerned about possibly having the COVID-19 virus, please contact the Hospital’s main number at (304) 257- 1026 and request to speak to the ER Nurse before coming to the Hospital or local clinics. The ER Nurse will ask questions to evaluate and assess your symptoms prior to your visit.   

PETERSTOWN  LOCATION: Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown WV 24963 HOURS: Mon-Fri  8am-4:30pm  The Monroe Health Center is testing for those that meet criteria in Monroe and Summers Counties.  Please call 304-753-4336.

         
 PRINCETON  LOCATION: Princeton Community Hospital, 122 12th Street, Princeton, WV 24740  Princeton Community Hospital is testing if criteria is met. Call 304-487-7000 before you go. This location now offers drive-thru testing. You are required to have an outpatient physician order for COVID-19 testing in order to be eligible for this service. Drive up to the Parkview Center entrance portico, and remain in your vehicle. Someone from PCH will come to your vehicle window for registration, consent, and testing.       

PRINCETON  LOCATION: Bluestone Health Center, 3997 Beckley Road, Princeton, WV 24740  If you have traveled out of Country and have a fever with respiratory symptoms or have been exposed to the Coronavirus please call ahead to 304-431-5499 and remain in your vehicle.    

PRINCETON  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 277 Greasy Ridge Rd., Princeton, WV 24740 HOURS: Mon-Sun  8am-8pm  The Princeton MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-425-7615 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to search for another location.     

RAINELLE  LOCATION: Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center, Rainelle, WV 25962 HOURS: 24 hours  Patients with respiratory issues are asked to call 304-438-6188 from their car so they can be screened prior to coming inside. All main locations remain open to patients. The only exception is that the dental office is closed.  


RANSON  LOCATION: Jefferson Medical Center, 300 South Preston St., Ranson, WV 25438 HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am - 4 pm 304-728-1600  Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4.  Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.   The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.


 RONCEVERTE  LOCATION: Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, 1320 Maplewood Avenue, Ronceverte, WV 24970 HOURS: Lobby open Mon-Fri 5:30 am - 5 pm, Emergency Room open 24 hours
304-647-4411  As part of our precautions for Coronavirus preparedness, we have limited entrance points to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. The only access points for patients and visitors are through the Emergency Department and Front Lobby Entrances. At these locations we will have posted 2 employees to provide screening for those entering the facility. The front lobby will be open Monday through Friday 5:30 am to 5:00 pm and the Emergency Department will be open 24/7.   

SUMMERSVILLE  LOCATION: Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV  Hospital testing if you meet testing criteria set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-872-2891 before visiting.

   SUMMERSVILLE  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 5870 Webster Rd., Summersville, WV 26651 HOURS: Mon-Sun  8am-8pm  The Summersville MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-872-3709 before leaving your home. If you are seeking care unrelated to COVID-19, our center continues to offer convenient, quality care for everyday injuries and illnesses. Click here to search for another location.   


UNION  LOCATION: Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union WV 24983 HOURS: Mon-Fri  8am-4:30pm  The Monroe Health Center is testing for those that meet criteria in Monroe and Summers Counties.  Please call 304-772-3064.


 WELCH  LOCATION: Welch Community Hospital, 454 McDowell Street, Welch, WV 24801  Only testing those that have fever and present symptoms as set by state and federal guidelines. Call 304-436-8461 before visiting.    

WESTON  LOCATION: Market Place Shopping Center, 100 Market Place Mall, Weston WV 26452 HOURS: Mon-Fri  9am-1pm and 2pm-7pm  To pre-screen, please call 304-517-1584.

   WHEELING  LOCATION: Wheeling Park parking lot HOURS: Mon-Sat 10 am- 4 pm  To get pre-screened, contact your primary care physician or call Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 Line: 304-221-3995.   Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.   The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.   

WHEELING  LOCATION: MedExpress Urgent Care, 10 Elm Grove Crossing Mall, Wheeling, WV 26003 HOURS: Mon-Sun  8am-8pm  The Elm Grove MedExpress is a designated COVID-19 testing location, subject to testing supply availability. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call our center at 304-242-4228 before leaving your home. If you are not experiencing these symptoms, please search our site for the nearest alternative location.