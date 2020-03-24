The only department with personal interaction during closure is the health department; county encourages phone, email contact to do business

NOTE: All of The Progress-Index’s coverage of coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Progress-Index at progress-index.com/subscribe now.

DINWIDDIE — The county is closing its government center to the public until further notice due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Marie Grant, the county’s community information coordinator, said Tuesday that the building will still be staffed, but only in minimal amounts. Staff members inside the center are practicing safe social-distancing, and Grant said shifts have been staggered within the building to minimize contact “and keep our employees safe.”

The closure begins Wednesday.

“The only significant change to current operations is the lack of face-to-face interaction,” County Administrator Kevin Massengill said in a statement.

The only department continuing in-person interaction is the health department. Access will be through the Human Services entrance on the ground floor.

“This will be the only entrance and only office accessible to the public,” Massengill said.

Citizens who need to do business with the county during the closure should do so through phone and email, he added.

Local government offices throughout the Tri-City area have totally or partially shut down public access in the wake of the virus. Some, such as Petersburg and Colonial Heights, have scheduled tentative reopening dates, but those are subject to change as circumstances warrant.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi