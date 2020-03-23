CHARLESTON, WV – To further combat the spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice issued a “Stay At Home” order Monday, directing all West Virginia residents to stay at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.



CHARLESTON, WV – To further combat the spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice issued a “Stay At Home” order Monday, directing all West Virginia residents to stay at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.

The order will go into effect beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 8 p.m. and will remain in effect until terminated by subsequent executive order.

Click here to view the full “Stay At Home” order on the Governor’s website

Click here to view a summary of the order along with frequently asked questions and answers

“From the standpoint of cases, as of last night we had 16 positive cases in our state,” Gov. Justice said. “One of those cases is a lady in a nursing home. This is the first case we’ve had of community transmission and so this is really significant.”

“It’s important that all of us understand the magnitude of this situation today,” Gov. Justice said. “The magnitude is unbelievable. It’s the biggest event for any living person in the United States today, period.

“This disease is really serious stuff. Please stay home, please listen to our order, and please in every way shape, form, or fashion keep consulting your God above and absolutely every one of us will get through this.”

“STAY AT HOME” ORDER DETAILS

With the order in place, West Virginians can still:

• Go to the grocery, convenience, or warehouse store

• Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

• Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

• Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru

• Care for or support a friend or family member

• Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog, and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others

• Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

• Help someone to get necessary supplies

• Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

However, West Virginians should not:

• Go to work unless you are providing essential services or work for an essential business as defined by the Order

• Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

• Maintain less than six feet of distance from others when you go out

• Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other

What is the difference between “Stay at Home” and “social distancing”?

• Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing

• Stay at home means:

◦ Stay home (stay unexposed and do not expose others)

◦ Only go out for essential services

◦ Stay six feet or more away from others

◦ Don’t gather in groups

“Our people are working around the clock, as well as myself, and we’re on it as best we possibly can. We’ve done good stuff,” Gov. Justice said. “That has led us to only 16 positive tests at this time. But we’ve got to realize we are a very high risk state.”