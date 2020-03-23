KEYSER - With the safety of everyone in mind - from students to staff and volunteers - Mineral County Schools will be suspending their current meal deliveries to students.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - With the safety of everyone in mind - from students to staff and volunteers - Mineral County Schools will be suspending their current meal deliveries to students.

In a message on his Facebook page, superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said, “We no longer believe it’s in the best interest of our students, employees and community members to continue mass preparation and delivery of student meals.

“It’s nearly impossible to prepare, package, and deliver thousands of meals without increasing personal interactions.”

Meals were delivered Monday, with students receiving extra for subsequent days.

Ravenscroft said the decision to curtail the service was not an easy one to make.

“The decision was not easy; we want to feed our students. But we also want to exercise an abundance of caution regarding the health and safety of our community.”

Ravenscroft said he would continue to work on possible, more safe solutions for providing meals.

Students have been out of school since Monday, March 16.