PETERSBURG — The city’s public schools are reducing grab-and-go meals pickup to instead offer mobile meals distribution to Petersburg neighborhoods.

Grab-and-go meals will still be offered at Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary and Pleasant’s Lane Elementary from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following schedule:

Monday – breakfast and lunch for Monday and TuesdayWednesday – breakfast and lunch for Wednesday and ThursdayFriday – breakfast and lunch for Friday

“To ensure we are providing meals to as many students as possible, we will also have mobile meal distributions,” Petersburg City Public Schools said in a statement.

Mobile Schedule:

Lakemont Zone

Sunset – 9:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.Spring Garden – 9:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.Fords – 9:45 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.Shady Grove – 10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.Pin Oaks – 9:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.Croatan – 9:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

Pleasants Lane

Pecan Acres – 9:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.Jefferson South of the James – 9:35 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.Henry William’s – 9:55 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.Summit Point – 10:15 a.m. to 10:25 a.m.

Walnut Hill

Oakhurst – 9:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.Jesse Lee – 9:35 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Cool Spring

Tanglewood – 9:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.Old Virginia Ave Elementary School – 9:35 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.Lieutenant Run – 9:55 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.Ivy Gate – 10:15 a.m. to 10:25 a.m.

All mobile locations will be at the entrance to subdivision and/ or apartment complex.

PCPS is asking families to make sure their child is present when picking up meals from the designated sites. Meals will include breakfast and lunch items.

