BOSTON — Chester native Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Johnson, was meritoriously advanced to the rank of first class petty officer aboard USS Constitution, March 12.

The Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) allows U.S. Navy commands to promote their highest performing Sailors immediately in recognition of their superior performance.

“I am blessed and highly favored. I have been working my hardest to achieve this and I am grateful that I am receiving the fruits of my labor ” said Johnson.

Johnson is a 2007 graduate of Thomas Dale High School.

He has served in the Navy for six years, and his previous command was the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24).

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.