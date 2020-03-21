Students can get rewarded in snacks, gift cards and more for good behavior

PETERSBURG — The Peabody High School National Alumni Association Inc. partnered with Vernon Johns Middle School during the month of February to assist with the school’s “Student Incentives” program.

The program was developed as an incentive to deal with absentees, truancy and to boost the morale of the students. A store has been opened in the school where students who attend regularly and display positive behavior gain points, “CAT CASH,” to shop in the store.

An abundance of snack packs, mixed chips and $300 in gift cards from Wendy’s, McDonald’s Hardees, Subway and Chick-Fil-A, along with some school supplies, were donated by the alumni association on Feb. 27, 2020.