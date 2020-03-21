The patient is a Chesterfield resident who was isolated immediately by hospital staff and is undergoing treatment

HOPEWELL — John Randolph Medical Center currently is treating a patient confirmed with novel coronavirus, but because the patient is not a Hopewell resident, it is not considered a Hopewell case, according to an email from a city councilor.

In a post to constituents Friday night, Ward 3 Councilor John B. Partin Jr. shared an update on the COVID-19 outbreak from City Manager John M. Altman Jr. In that update, Altman stated that while no Hopewell residents are confirmed with the virus, John Randolph is treating a patient from Chesterfield County diagnosed with it.

"Hospital staff was able to identify the case quickly and isolated the individual immediately," Altman said in the update via the Partin email. "JRMC is taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of the patients and staff, and to prevent spread into the community."

Because the patient is a Chesterfield resident, Altman said the Crater Health District — which includes Hopewell — does not classify it as a Hopewell-based statistic.

A message left with HCA Virginia, which owns JRMC, seeking comment on the information has yet to be returned.

According to the state Department of Health, five COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Chesterfield County. However, VDH is not releasing where in the county the cases reside, citing federal HIPAA privacy regulations.

No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the immediate Tri-City area. Statewide, 152 people have been diagnosed with the virus, resulting in 25 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Like many other healthcare facilities across Virginia, JRMC has installed a visitor-restriction policy for the duration of the emergency. Staff is screening visitors at the designated public entrance, and anyone who shows symptoms of a cold or fever are not being allowed inside.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi