PHILIPPI – The New Creek Water Association serving Mineral County citizens has updated to the most advanced water monitoring system in the world by incorporating a West Virginia-built communication network that employs something called the Internet of Things.

The new system, designed and implemented by Extreme Endeavors, a Philippi-based technology firm, fully automates the monitoring of the water supply of these PSDs, allowing workers to enjoy continuous observation and reliable real-time information while safeguarding water resources for local citizens.

The backbone of the new system is the Internet of Things, a system of interrelated computing devices embedded into everyday objects, enabling them to send and receive data without the need for human interaction.

“Extreme Endeavors provides an Internet of Things system that

automates the entire water process for the citizens served by the New Creek Water Association,” said Mike Masterman, Extreme Endeavors president and founder. “It replaces the old hands-on way of data acquisition by employing small internet nodes that read data from whatever appliance is attached to it.”

The local water systems now feature continuous pump current and voltage monitoring, constant pump and value control, automated analysis of flow, continuous reporting, and real-time tank level and water loss updates.

Water service workers monitor all aspects of the water system in real-time on computer or smartphone screens.

“Data is forwarded continually, so it’s always current. All aspects of the system may be viewed anytime in an attractive digital graphic layout that illustrates the entire water system on screen,” said Masterman.

Cell phones, radios, and satellite communication, powered entirely by off-grid energy sources, transmit the data continuously.

Extreme Endeavors has created its own product line for water system automation, which includes a data acquisition module, a power control tool for regulating electrical grids, and autonomous portable towers that allow for communication from remote locations.

“The end result is easy, always up-to-date monitoring of water levels, water loss, as well as the ability to see an entire public service district’s water system information at a glance on one screen,” said Masterman. “These features are unheard of in most other water systems right now.”

Because it’s a web-based system, the software and its information may be accessed at home, on a phone, or at a command center in the New Creek Water Association office.

The entire operation is cost-effective, too.

“Why would taxpayers want to pay someone to ride around turning a pump on and off? When a computer can sit there and do that, it saves the taxpayers money,” said Masterman.



