DISPUTANTA — Prince George Police said a K-9 unit involved in a motorist-assistance call Friday afternoon on U.S. Route 460 was hit by a tow truck passing by the scene

Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on Route 460 near its intersection with state Route 156. The police officer and the dog named Valor were sitting in their unit with the emergency lights on when it was hit from behind by the truck that was westbound on Route 460.

EMS crews checked the officer at the scene and determined he was OK. Grochmal said Valor was taken to Disputanta Animal Hospital for evaluation. He also was not injured.

The driver of the tow truck, who was not identified, was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to maintain control of his own vehicle.

Grochmal said the tow truck that hit the unit was not the one dispatched to the disabled-vehicle call.