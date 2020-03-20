The Jackson County Commission will have an Emergency Policy Declaration Meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 20, to address the policies regarding access to the courthouse. This policy will go into effect immediately upon adoption.

The courthouse doors will remain open during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Citizens are urged to only go to the courthouse if absolutely necessary. Many tasks, payments, and questions can be addressed via telephone.

Each department will have specific guidelines. The circuit court and magistrate court procedures are dictated by the West Virginia Supreme Court and can found at courtswv.gov/covid19/COVID19.html.

For Jackson County Courthouse offices:

• Tax Department – closed to the public; all transactions and questions by telephone only (304) 373-2280

• Assessor’s Office – closed to the public; all transactions and questions by telephone only (304) 373-2240

• County Clerk’s office – closed to the public; call ahead concerning record room access; call for appointment regarding probating estates, obtaining marriage licenses, or for any questions regarding voter registration or absentee ballots; a drop box will be provided by the door for documents that need filed and recorded 304-373-2250

• 911 center – restricted public access

These procedures will be in place until further notice. As conditions change, the policy will be evaluated.