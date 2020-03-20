Bus service also restricts contact between drivers and riders; utilities department starts taking in-person payments

PETERSBURG — Add the city police station to the list of government buildings closed to the public over the novel coronavirus ourbreak.

That closure was one of several modifications the city announced Friday, which also includes new protocols for public-transit fare collection and entry, and the opening of a new collection window at the city’s Fiscal Management Building downtown.

The police station on Tabb Street was one of two city buildings — Department of Social Services is the other — where the front lobby or walk-up window was open to the public. Despite the public shuttering, the department still is open for business and taking both emergency and non-emergency calls.

Other city offices closed to the public include City Hall, the public library and all city museums. Restricted-access facilities include the Petersburg Area Transit station, fire stations, Social Services and the Circuit Court.

Also on Friday, the city announced that the utilities department will be accepting in-person customer payments at the FMB’s new collection window from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. weekdays. In-person payments cannot be made in cash — only checks, credit cards and money orders.

Citizens are still being encouraged to pay their city bills online.

PAT, which is operating on limited routes for the duration of the outbreak, is no longer collecting fares on-board. Also, when possible, riders are being told to enter and exit buses through rear doors to limit close encounters with drivers. The transit agency also said it is installing Plexiglas partitions on its medium-duty buses to protect drivers.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi