Upcoming events from local churches

Editor’s note: Due to concerns over COVID-19 some churches may have since canceled events or activities submitted to us. Contact your local church for any updates they may have.

We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address and location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

Baptist General Convention

PETERSBURG — District A-3 of the Baptist General Convention of Virginia/Women’s Ministry will hold their annual Ernestine Gregory Luncheon on March 21 at 1 p.m. This event will be held at Royal Baptist Church, 316 St. Mark St. The guest speaker will be Andrea Lynn White Saul, senior vice president and chief of staff of Genworth Financial Company in Richmond. Proceeds from this event will be in support of the Children’s Home of Virginia Baptist. For additional information and ticket donations, interested persons may call 804-732-2185 or 804-733-0068.

Big Bethel Baptist

McKENNEY — Big Bethel Baptist Church, 11010 Bolling Road, has postponed their Women’s Day program due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19. For additional information call 804-478-4518.

Calvary Baptist

YALE — The Women’s Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, 20248 Courthouse Road, will hold the ordination service of Deacon-Elect Linda Hamlin, Deacon-Elect Pandora Gerald and Deacon-Elect Jamie Gerald at 3 p.m. on March 22.

Christian Women’s Breakfast Fellowship

PETERSBURG — The Christian Women’s Breakfast Fellowship Prayer Breakfast at Liason Restaurant on Crater Road has been canceled for March 29.

First Baptist Church, Waverly

WAVERLY — First Baptist Church, 315 S. Church St., will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Bridget Wilson at 3 p.m. on March 22. Rev. Kevin Robinson and St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. Dinner will be served following the service.

Greater Hickory Hill Baptist

YALE — Greater Hickory Hill Baptist Church, 19285 Hickory Hill Road, has canceled the programs for their Women’s Ministry on March 21 and 22. The programs will be held at a later date.

Harvest International Full Gospel Center

PETERSBURG — Harvest International Full Gospel Center, 1017 W. Washington St., has postponed their Stop the Violence community event, gospel program and Rainbow Tea.

Little Bethel Baptist

STONY CREEK — The Christian Ministry of Education of Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, will hold a workshop called “Effective Church Leadership” at 9 a.m. on March 28. The facilitator will be Rev. Dr. Andrew White of Zion Baptist Church in Petersburg and Union Branch Baptist Church in Prince George. All are welcome.

Mt. Zion Baptist

FORD — Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9308 Cox Road, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Joseph B. Fields Jr. and First Lady Regina B. Fields on March 22 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Kevin Graham and Mount Poole Baptist Church in Ford will be the guests. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.

Oak Grove Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8021 Reedy Branch Road, will be celebrating their pastor and First Lady’s 8th anniversary on April 5 at the 11:15 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker will be Rev. Joe Caple from Greater Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Yale. At the 3 p.m. service the guests will be Rev. Dr. Gregory Williams and Morning Star Baptist Church of Petersburg. Dinner will be served between the two services.

Oak Grove Baptist

NORTH DINWIDDIE — Oak Grove Baptist Church, 7419 Boydton Plank Road, will have the ministerial consecration services of Rev. Bernard Tucker, Rev Tamara Whitfield, and Minister Antonio Whitfield on March 22 at 3 p.m.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will have Holy Communion at the 8 and 11 a.m. worship services on March 22.

Union Baptist

SPRING GROVE — Union Baptist Church, 5962 Laurel Springs Road, has canceled their annual Family and Friends Day.

Union Branch Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE — Union Branch Baptist Church, 3356 Union Branch Road, has postponed their veterans event.

Union Grove Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, has canceled all worship services and activities on March 22 due to coronavirus.