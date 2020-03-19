DINWIDDIE — Shanell Pope, a 2019 graduate of Dinwiddie High School, was recently honored at Mt. Level Baptist Church’s regular Sunday 11 a.m. worship service for her distinguished leadership and academic excellence.

She is the recipient of the C.R. Alston Leadership Scholarship Award given by the Unified Shiloh Baptist Association of Southside Virginia.

She is a freshman studying interior design at Radford University, currently on the Dean’s list, serves as an ambassador of the University’s School for Visual and Performing Arts and an active member of the campus’s NAACP. Pope is an active member of the Mt. Level Baptist Church of Dinwiddie where she sings and serves as a mentor with the Youth and Young Adults Choir and serves as an usher. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy McCain of Petersburg and the grand daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Jordan of Dinwiddie and Mr. and Mrs. James McCain of Brunswick. Pope has one sister, Jaylah McCain, and one brother, Jaxxon McCain.