By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - West Virginia’s primary election will be held as scheduled on May 12.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner held a joint press conference Wednesday to make the announcement, and added that not only are extra precautions being taken in each county to ensure the safety of the state’s voters during the COVID-19 epidemic, but voters may also request an absentee ballot based on their medical situation.

Mineral County clerk Lauren Ellifritz explained to the News Tribune that voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for medical reasons “if it’s a threat to their personal health” to come out to vote in person.

Voters can request an absentee ballot by going to the Secretary of State’s website at sos.wv.gov and filling out an application for an absentee ballot.

On the application, voters must check the reason for requesting an absentee ballot, and Ellifritz said they would check “Illness, injury, or other medical reason which keeps me confined.”

It is the first box in the “Eligibility” section of the application.

Those voters who do not have access to the internet can call the clerk’s office at 304-788-3924 and request an application be mailed to them. The voter must complete the application and mail it back, so the clerk can then mail out the absentee ballot.

“All that has to happen in 55 days,” Ellifritz said, as the ballots must be postmarked by the primary election day.

Ellifritz said another option for voters is to take advantage of early voting, which begins April 29.

“I’ll have extra staff available and they can actually come out to your vehicle with the ballot,” she said.

Ellifritz asks that those wishing to use the curbside voting option call her office and let them know when they plan to arrive at the courthouse.

For those who still wish to go to the polls on May 12, Ellifritz said the polls will be equipped with Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer to keep both the voters and poll workers as safe as possible.

For further information, call the clerk’s office at 304-788-3924 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.