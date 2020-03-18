KEYSER - Because of the restrictions which Gov. Jim Justice has placed on the state's restaurants, bars and casinos, Aging & Family Services of Mineral County will no longer be able to serve congregate meals at the county's senior centers.

Beginning Wednesday, A&FS will be serving hot meals as carry-outs or curb-side pick-ups to their congregate clients. Congregate clients that want emergency frozen or shelf-stable meals can begin to receive those distributions.

“COVID-19 appears to cause more serious illness in older persons and those with underlying health conditions,” A&FS director Scott Mallery said in a release Tuesday. “Therefore, senior programs play an essential role in preparing to respond to COVID-19.“ Because of this concern for the area’s elderly and disabled, Aging & Family Services implemented the following policies as of Monday:

In-Home Care: All in-home care programs will operate as usual. Both clients and workers should be provided with procedures to protect themselves and others. Several flyers were posted to the A&FS Facebook page that covers this information. If a worker or client shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or comes into contact with someone with these signs, they should contact the office by phone (not in person) and contact their health care provider and the health department. They should not return to work (employee) or have services continue (client) until they have been cleared.

Meals programs (nutrition): All non-essential activities at the county’s Senior Centers are suspended effective immediately. Home-delivered meals will continue to be provided. Clients will be contacted in advance, and the meal may be left at the doorway for the client to pick up. If the client is unable to physically get the meal, they should leave their door unlocked, and the driver will place the meals on a counter or table. Each driver will have a helper during this time and will call each client as they approach their home/apartment.



Transportation: All transportation will be suspended, at least through the end of April. Clients will be referred to the PVTA Ready Ride or through family/friends

Office/Senior Centers For further information, contact staff by telephone 304-788-5467 or e-mails.