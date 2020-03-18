Four councilors say in a letter that Gore called a special meeting to address local emergency knowing they were unable to take part

HOPEWELL — A group of City Council members has accused Mayor Jasmine E. Gore of politicizing Hopewell’s reaction to the novel coronavirus outbreak, claiming she called a special council meeting knowing they could not be able to take part.

The four — Vice Mayor Patience A. Bennett and councilors Deborah B. Randolph, John B. Partin Jr. and Janice Denton — issued a joint statement Tuesday night alleging that Gore’s action in calling the Monday night meeting without their knowledge "speaks to her true character and political re-election agenda." They said they had told Gore they could not take part in the Monday meeting and asked that the discussion take place at the regularly scheduled meeting the next night, which Gore ultimately postponed.

The main purpose of that meeting was to fashion the city’s response to a local emergency declared by City Manager John M. Altman that had been authorized by council.

They said the mayor’s action was retaliation for their request that Gore take part in the scheduled Tuesday meeting electronically because she had recently led a group of Youth Commission members and high-schoolers to the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers and their staffs had claimed they were in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. Gore refused their request, the councilors claim in their statement, and canceled the Tuesday meeting in favor of the Monday night call.

In that meeting, streamed on the city’s official website, Gore is heard asking City Clerk Ronnieye Arrington to call the four absent councilors and see if they could take part. When told by Arrington she could not reach them. Gore said she knew that they had said they were not going to take part, "but I was hoping that at least one of them would have changed their mind."

After closing the meeting, Gore was seen on the feed drumming on the dais and shouting exasperatedly, "I hoped they would change their mind."

Gore and Councilor Arlene Holloway were the only people physically present at the meeting in council chambers. Altman, Councilor Brenda S. Pelham, City Attorney Sandra Robinson, City Clerk Ronnieye Arrington and school superintendent Dr. Melody D. Hackney participated electronically.

"For Mayor Gore to elude that we do not care about the coronavirus is simply a falsehood," the councilors wrote. Later in the letter, they added, "Mayor Gore has tried to politicize this issue as opposed to working with our city manager and his staff to combat the virus.

"In our eyes, her irresponsible and selfish actions speak to her true character and political re-election agenda," they wrote.

Gore, who represents Ward 4 on council, is expected to seek re-election in November

Messages left with Gore seeking response to the letter have not yet been answered.

Tuesday night’s letter is the most public recognition to date of ongoing friction between Gore and other councilors over perceptions that Gore was using the largely ceremonial position of mayor to advance her political career. Since assuming the mayor’s job in January 2019, Gore has taken a more active role in daily city business. That prompted her critics to say she was interfering in Altman’s authority as Hopewell’s top administrator.

Three of the four councilors who signed the letter — Bennett, Randolph and Partin — are first-term lawmakers. They all posted copies of the letter on their social media.

Denton, Ward 5’s representative, was elected four years ago, but has not yet announced if she will seek re-election.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi