KEYSER - The Mineral County Commission has signed an emergency proclamation declaring a local state of emergency. Although there are still no cases of Covid-19 in Mineral County, the commission has declared this emergency in order to be able to request state resources for things such as personal protective equipment.

KEYSER - The Mineral County Commission has signed an emergency proclamation declaring a local state of emergency. Although there are still no cases of Covid-19 in Mineral County, the commission has declared this emergency in order to be able to request state resources for things such as personal protective equipment.

In response to this outbreak, fire, emergency medical services, and law agencies have already made provisions to ensure that they are keeping responders safe.

Mineral County 911 has implemented the recommended questioning by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials to gather

information on whether or not the patient is possibly positive for a viral illness.

This proclamation only impacts Mineral County first responders and the Mineral County Office of Emergency Services. All other county government entities will continue normal operations.

Any changes to business closures, road closures, etc., will come from the West Virginia State Governor’s Office, and

not from the Mineral County Commission.

Director of Emergency Services Luke McKenzie says, “We are doing everything we can to ensure the county is prepared. We are working very closely with the local health department and doing what we can to stay in touch with local healthcare providers to ensure sufficient resources moving forward.”

Information on Covid-19 can be found at dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19 or by contacting the W.Va. Covid-19

hotline at 1-800-887-4304.

Questions pertaining specifically to Mineral County should be directed to the Mineral County Health Department.