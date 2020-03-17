By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – With one week down and one to go, Carpendale councilman Butch Armentrout is so far the only one to file for the town's upcoming election.

Armentrout is seeking to retain his seat on the council as the seats of mayor Casey Lambert and commissioners Barbara “Bobbie” Cover, Mary Jo Hinton, Clarence Murray and Virgil O'Neal are all up for election.

Candidate filing continues through March 24 in preparation for the June 9 election at the Holy Cross Church.

Candidates must be a resident of the town and a registered voter. Filing fees are $10 for mayor and $5 for commissioner and must be paid at the town hall during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

