The Social Butterfly tags along with some Girl Scouts as they raise ’dough’ by selling those sweet little icons of American culture

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season!

After spotting future female entrepreneurs of tomorrow Troop 5003 of Colonial Heights selling their delicious morsels on the corner of Boulevard and Branders Bridge Road on February 15, I had the brilliant, tasty idea to relive my youth by selling cookies with a local troop.

First, I had to locate my Girl Scout pin, which I was pretty sure I had placed in my scrapbook. I turned my apartment inside out, but I finally found it.

Next to my pin was what I thought to be my Brownie pin. When I googled it just to be sure, I found out...I’m old.

It was listed as a “vintage” Girl Scout Brownie membership pin. Yikes! And, my other pin was listed as a “traditional” Girl Scout membership pin. Now...that’s more like it!

I have fond scouting memories.

When I was a Brownie, I remember helping my mom bake chocolate chip cookies the night before a meeting. Do you ever smell a memory?

That’s what happens when I think about removing cookies from the baking sheet using a spatula and carefully placing them on newspapers to cool.

After they cooled, I would place the freshly-baked cookies in a large Folgers coffee tin to carry them to school to share with the troop at our meeting.

As a Girl Scout, I remember embroidering the Liberty Bell onto a square piece of cloth that would be assembled with other patriotic images to create a quilt. Our troop used the proceeds to take field trips.

When it was Girl Scout cookie season, I was one of the top sellers. Both my parents secured orders from their coworkers, and I hit up our close friends and family members.

Back then, Girl Scouts ventured out alone selling cookies door-to-door. It is highly unlikely that troops now-a-days encourage that ambitious, solo sales technique.

I reached out to my friend Dorna Braswell of Richmond who I knew was involved with Girl Scouts due to a past brunch conversation. Turns out Dorna’s on the marketing side with ABC Bakers.

ABC Bakers, with its home office in Richmond, has been baking cookies in the U.S. since 1937.

Dorna’s contacts led me to the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia director of marketing and communication Leigh Ann McKelway. It’s a small world, because Leigh Ann was my Petersburg Public Schools contact when she served as the city’s public information officer.

Leigh Ann arranged for me to sell cookies with Petersburg City Councilor Treska Wilson-Smith and her Troop 3310, however, it had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

My brain fluttered like crazy thinking up a last-minute Social Butterfly topic. Thank goodness the relaxation and meditation clinic grand opening took place the same day! LOL! I needed it in more than one way!

I started spotting Girl Scouts here-and-there selling their decadent wares. At each booth when I stopped to take photos, the Scouts were full of joy and loving every second of it!

Scouts held attractive signs up that drew cookie-lovers to their boxes of goodness: Shortbread, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Thanks-a-Lot, Lemonades, and Girl Scout S’mores.

“The cookies have changed since the early days, but the classic Shortbread Girl Scout cookie has been around the longest,” shared Dorna.

An oversized Thin Mint with a cheshire cat grin caught my attention drawing me to Troop 5003’s booth.

“This is our spot,” claimed Troop 5003 Leader Jenny Rouse. “We’ve been coming here for three years.

“Thanks-a-Lot is retiring, and a new cookie will be released soon for the next cookie season,” added Rouse.

“I bought some Lemonades,” stated Ashlie Bradley of Colonial Heights. “The scouts taught me the trick of putting them in the freezer, and that’s how I like them...frozen.”

According to Dorna, with the retirement of Thanks-a-Lot, ABC Bakers will have a new cookie - it’s a baker’s secret for the time being!

On March 1, there was no escaping Girl Scout Troop 292 of Enon. They set up cookie booths at both main entrances at the Walmart located on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

“We’re having a ‘Battle of the Cookie Sales’,” explained Leader Carrie Montanez. At the end of each hour, we check to see which booth sold the most cookies and that team wins bragging rights...at least for sixty minutes.”

“I’m just a mom helping,” stated Chesterfield County School Board Bermuda District Representative Ann Coker whose daughter Samantha is a member of Troop 292.

I happened upon Girl Scout Troop 5 of Chester selling the highly sought after yummy cookies in front of Hair Cuttery in Bermuda Crossroads Shopping Center on Friday, March 6.

“The hardest thing is keeping up with the cookie inventory,” shared troop Leader Yvonne Morris.

What is 10-year-old girl scout Emori Burns’ favorite part of selling cookies?

“All of it,” responded Emori. “I guess handling the money, if I had to pick one.”

I joked with Daisy Troop 5 Leader Ayana Fox about selling cookies next to where they hold Weight Watchers meetings saying, “Only the strong will survive, and the weak will succumb to their taste buds’ desires.”

“These cookies sell themselves,” stated Dr. Michael A. D. Talley of Chester. “If it was an end of the world event, all I would want is water and Girl Scout Cookies.”

Talley purchased six boxes of Thin Mints and six boxes of Peanut Butter Patties.

“This is two months of zombie apocalypse food for me,” said Talley wittingly. “I have Thin Mints for fresh breath and Peanut Butter Patties for nutrition.”

After Talley generously also made a cash donation to Troop 5, I forced him to choose just one cookie as his favorite; he chose Thin Mints. I thought for sure the doc would have gone for healthy eating over minty breath.

According to Dorna, Thin Mints is the all-time top seller…for ABC it is consistently about 25% of the mix.

The big day finally arrived, however, due to personal reasons, Treska was unable to be present selling cookies.

Treska is the head Girl Scout Leader for the largest troop in Petersburg and has received numerous awards issued by the Commonwealth Girl Scout Council.

I fluttered to two of Treska’s booths on Saturday, March 8.

Troop 3310 leader Taiwanda “Miss J.J.” Johnson unloaded cookie boxes out of her trunk at the corner of North Sycamore Street and West Bank Street in Old Towne Petersburg which she claims has been her territory for over seven years.

Even though her two daughters are both in college, Johnson continues to be a leader.

“Basically, I do this to be a good mentor for the young ladies,” shared Johnson. “I was raised on the saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ so that’s pretty much what I’m living by.

“I definitely would want someone to take my children under their wings,” added Johnson who has been a leader for over twelve years.

I sold cookies on the frigid cold and breezy day along with Girl Scout Cadettes Kaya [14] and Na’ilah [11] Pope who are home-schooled.

“My mom [Barbara Tweedy] loves the Shortbread cookies and swears somebody broke into her house and stole the last row of cookies,” laughed the Pope sisters’ mom Lynnette. “Meanwhile, it was her the whole time.”

Miss J.J.'s tip is to freeze the chocolate cookies and shave them over ice cream.

On my way to cover a non-butterfly event, I realized that I forgot to purchase boxes of my two favorite cookies: Thin Mints and Caramel deLites [close to Samoas, but not quite]. So, I stopped by another one of Treska's Troop's booths set up for business in order to do so.

The Girl Scouts of the USA are divided geographically into councils, and each council decides which distributor they would like to work with, thus entering into an exclusive relationship with that bakery and their divine little wonders.

Currently, there are two Girl Scout Cookie bakers in the United States. ABC Bakers is the oldest baker of Girl Scout Cookies. Little Brownie Bakers located in Louisville, Kentucky has been baking them for over 35 years.

“When ABC Bakers started, the names best described what the cookies were,” explained Dorna. “For example, the Shortbread was a shortbread-butter cookie, Thin Mint was a mint, Peanut Butter Pattie and Sandwich the same would apply.

“They may have different names but the color of the packaging is the same for the corresponding variety,” Dorna continued. “The same five core cookies: Shortbread® in a blue box, Thin Mints® in a green box, Caramel deLites® in a purple box, Peanut Butter Patties® in a red box and the Peanut Butter Sandwich in an orange box and then three to four discretionary varieties of their choice, of which currently we have the Girl Scout S'more®, Thanks-A-Lots®, and my favorite the Lemonades® in a yellow package.

“It wasn't until a couple of years ago that Girl Scouts started naming the cookies and the first to be named was the Girl Scout S'Mores®,” added Dorna.

“Both bakers have slightly different recipes, but ours are better,” shared marketing guru Dorna with great confidence.

According to Little Brownie Bakers’ website, they whipped up a new Girl Scout cookie for the 2020 season: Lemon-Ups™ Girl Scout Cookies® has been added to the Little Brownie lineup of cookies, replacing Savannah Smiles®.

Just like a G.I.R.L. [Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader]™ in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, each crisp lemon cookie has something bright and motivating to say. Lemon-Ups™ is the latest Girl Scout Cookie™ innovation from Little Brownie, custom-made for Girl Scouts.

The pump-em-up positivity of the Lemon-Ups cookies is expressed with eight different embossed messages which is perfect for bringing joy to others, much like the impact Girl Scouts have in their local communities.

Each baker has a master licensing agreement with Girl Scouts of the United States of America and then a contract agreement with each Girl Scout Council. Each council decides how the proceeds are divided and given back to the girls and troops.

“We partner with each council on events and other aspects to help grow their sales...,” shared Dorna. “...which in turn helps them grow and get the word out about how many wonderful things the girls learn.”

What does Dorna feel every time she sees a Girl Scout selling cookies?

“When I see a young person with confidence engaging others with enthusiasm about the sale, to me...it kind of equates to a glimpse of our future,” shared Dorna. “It makes me smile and feel proud...GO GIRLS!”

Even though I stopped attending Girl Scout meetings once I discovered sports, my cookie selling experience provided me with a recipe for success.

For example, while I was a stay-at-home mom, I sold Tupperware as a way to take a mini-break and earn some mad money.

In less than a month, I became an executive manager and led a team I named the Vantastics. Why Vantastics? Due to my blooming success, I was provided with a van to haul my product in, and my team was fantastic!

When Girl Scouts sell cookies, they experience an important taste of what it takes to be successful. Scouts learn essential life skills and leadership skills.

Cookie proceeds stay 100% local. Cookie purchases which sell for $4.00 a box/package serve as an investment in your community and in the business leaders of tomorrow.

Girl Scout Cookie fans can visit girlscouts.org to find local booths.

Hurry, because the cookie season ends on the last day of March. After that, you’ll be lucky if you can find any on the black market to replenish your stash!

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI