KEYSER - The public hearing scheduled Tuesday to determine if a petition filed by citizens of Piedmont in protest of the proposed water rate hike is still on, according to the city office.

The hearing, set for 1:30 p.m. in the Piedmont American Legion, was scheduled by the West Virginia Public Service Commission when citizens filed a petition to protest the 56.75% increase passed by the city council on Jan. 14.

The petition, signed by 99 people, was filed with the PSC on Feb. 7.

Three days later, the PSC suspended the date the increase was to go into effect until the complaint could be investigated.

On Feb. 19, the City of Piedmont filed a motion to dismiss the protest, claiming that some of the names on the petition are not valid.

Only residents who are water customers are considered valid signatures, and petitions must be signed by at least 25% of those valid customers.

Piedmont city officials are saying that only 57 of the 99 signatures are valid, which constitutes only 21.8% of the total customers.

The purpose of Tuesday’s hearing is to determine whether or not the petition is indeed valid.

If it is ruled valid, the hearing on the protest will be held on April 24.