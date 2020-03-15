The patient works at the Department of Emergency Management in Midlothian; an agency rep said he did not know what that person resides

CHESTERFIELD — A second case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Chesterfield County, this time an employee of the state Department of Emergency Management’s headquarters in the northern portion of the county.

"VDEM leadership has made appropriate notifications to others who may have also been exposed, and is currently working closely with the Virginia Department of Health," Dillon Taylor, VDEM chief of staff, said Sunday afternoon. "VDEM has ensured that all employees are aware of the necessary precautions and preventative measures, as well as the steps necessary in the event of a possible exposure."

Reached by phone Sunday afternoon, Taylor said he did not know where the affected employee resides. That employee, he added, has been isolated at their residence.

VDEM employs about 125 people statewide. Taylor estimated two-thirds of them work out of the headquarters on Trade Court in Midlothian.

On Saturday, the Chesterfield Health District confirmed a Chesterfield resident had been diagnosed with the virus.

In the announcement, Taylor said the best defense against spreading the virus is "good hygiene (hand washing), safe distancing (handshake free zones), and monitor one’s own health."

Statewide, there have been 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one death reported in James City County.

So far, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the immediate Tri-City area.

