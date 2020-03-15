All livestreams will be available via Chesterfield County Facebook page

CHESTERFIELD — Due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation on limiting the potential spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in communities, Chesterfield County announced that all upcoming community meetings to discuss the proposed FY2021 budget will be converted to Facebook Live in lieu of being held in-person.

Each virtual community meeting may be accessed via the Chesterfield County Facebook page. Prior to each livestream, residents are encouraged to submit questions about the contents of the budget and the budgeting process. More details regarding submitting questions and other ways to view the community meetings will be available in an update to be sent on Monday, March 16.

Though they will now be held on Facebook Live, the dates and times of all planned community meetings will remain the same:

Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m.Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m.Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

More information about the budget, including the full proposal, English and Spanish-language overviews, and key dates for the budgeting process are available online at blueprint.chesterfield.gov.

County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey presented the proposed budget during the Board of Supervisors work session March 11. An audio recording of that presentation is available on the Chesterfield.gov website’s Agendas and Meetings page at https://www.chesterfield.gov/244/Agendas-Minutes.

Questions, feedback and input on the proposed FY2021 budget are always welcome by email at blueprint@chesterfield.gov.