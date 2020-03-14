Arkansas-based retailer announces Saturday its stores will go to a 6 a.m.-11 p.m. business day to clean and restock, deal with virus pandemic

Walmart is getting out of the 24-hour business, at least for the time being.

The retail giant announced Saturday all of its stores will have set open and close hours beginning Sunday. That means stores like the one in Colonial Heights will not be open round-the-clock anymore, at least for the foreseeable future, while the company deals with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Those stores’ new hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays.

At the area’s two other Walmart stores, the change in times will be minimal. Walmart in Chester already operates on that schedule. The directive means the Petersburg store will open at its normal time and close an hour earlier.

In a statement released by the Arkansas-based company Saturday, Walmart COO Dacona Smith said the adjusted schedule will allow associates "to stock the products our customers are looking for" and to better clean and sanitize the stores. Store employees will continue to work the hours for which they are normally scheduled, and Walmart’s trucking fleet will stay on its normal delivery schedule.

Smith praised Walmart associates for adapting to the changes the pandemic has forced on retailers, saying he "could not be prouder" of them.

"I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this," Smith said in the statement.

Walmart has a temporary emergency-leave policy in place for employees who might be affected by the pandemic. Smith said.

Earlier on Saturday, Florida-based supermarket chain Publix announced it was moving its traditional closing time up two hours to 8 p.m. weeknights for the same reasons as Walmart. Publix operates 15 stores in Virginia, but its only Tri-City area store is at Colonial Square Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.

Other major grocers with a Tri-City area presence — Kroger in Chester, Aldi in Colonial Heights and Chester, and Food Lion with multiple stores — have not adjusted their store hours yet, but all say they are stepping up their cleaning policies. Kroger and Aldi also are placing quantity limits on some products.

