Chesterfield health officials say the man in his 60s self-isolated after his trip and is ’currently doing well’ at his residence

CHESTERFIELD — A resident who has tested positive for novel coronavirus followed all the necessary steps to keep his illness from becoming a widespread risk, Chesterfield Health District officials said Saturday.

The patient, identified only as a Chesterfield County man in his 60s, had recently returned from an area deemed high-risk for the virus, the district said in an update on its website. He followed suggested guidelines for self-isolation and wound up developing coronavirus symptoms.

The diagnosis was confirmed by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

The health district said the patient "is currently doing well" and has not required hospitalization.

It was not disclosed in which part of Chesterfield County the patient resides.

"Confirming a case of Covid-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area," Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a statement. "We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with Covid-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases."

Saturday’s announcement was the first confirmed coronavirus case in the district, which covers Chesterfield and Powhatan counties, and the city of Colonial Heights. The rest of the Tri-City area is part of the Crater Health District, which has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus

According to health officials, most patients have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in some cases, the illness can be deadly, depending upon the patient’s medical history.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, and appear within 14 days of exposure. It spreads mostly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

In Virginia, there are 41 confirmed cases of the virus. A patient in James City County died Satuday after contracting coronavirus from an unknown source.

Nationwide, West Virginia remains the only state without any confirmed coronavirus cases.

