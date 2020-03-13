CHARLESTON - West Virginia public schools will be closed indefinitely beginning Monday in response to the escalating Coronavirus pandemic.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - West Virginia public schools will be closed indefinitely beginning Monday in response to the escalating Coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday morning that the schools would close after Friday and remain closed “for as long as we have to close them.”

Although West Virginia has not yet had a confirmed case of Coronavirus, the virus has touched every border state, prompting Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania to announce Thursday that schools would be closed.

Further details will be released as they become available.