BURLINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces upcoming delays on WV Route 28 in Mineral County beginning as early as Monday, March 16, 2020.

The work zone will be approximately one mile south of the WV 28 junction with WV 956 in Short Gap, near Dodrill’s Curve.

The delays will be between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers. Motorists should expect significant delays and are advised to travel with caution through the work zone.

These delays are necessary for the Soil Nail Contractor (GSI) and DOH forces to repair a slide area along this route.

The work is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks.

Exact schedule is weather dependent.