Fisher, a two-year-old male, black labrador mix, who was recently part of a criminal case where he was shot for biting a child, is doing “really good,” according to Jackson County Humane Officer Teresa Hager.

“He gets walks all the time by people who come just to walk him,” Hager said. “He’s going to training (obedience training) and doing very, very good.”

Fisher loves taking car rides to his obedience classes at the Greene Center in Kenna, according to Hager.

“He is doing very, very well,” she said.

After suffering a close-range gun shot to the face, Fisher is lucky to be alive, but he is improving everyday. Left with a scar, his outward wounds are practically healed, but he does have some internal injuries to his jaw that will never be 100 percent, Hager said.

Fisher has been on a good diet and now weighs in around 90 pounds. According to Hager, he is happy and healthy.

Once Fisher has completed his obedience training, he will be ready for adoption. Hager said there are already a couple of people interested in giving Fisher a loving, furever home.