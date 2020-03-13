KEYSER - With West Virginia's public schools being closed “indefinitely” due to the Coronavirus issue, Mineral County Schools are making efforts to ensure that the county's students will still receive a lunch.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft posted on his Facebook page Friday evening that meals would be provided for the county’s students every day.

We will be making sure meals are available to students,” he wrote. “Beginning Monday, meals will be available at the school campuses below between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students may pick up meals at any location, regardless of which school they attend.

“These school campuses include: Elk Garden, Burlington, Fountain, New Creek, Keyser High, Keyser Middle, Fort Ashby, Frankfort High, and Wiley Ford.”

Ravenscroft also said next week they would “begin mapping and expanding the locations” in order to reach more children

In addition, Ravenscroft said the West Virginia Department of Education is directing that school staff should report to work on Monday and students may not have to make up days missed.

“Currently, we’ve been told since our staff will be working in the schools and supporting students, we will not have to make up these days,” he said.

School personnel will also be working on a plan for distance learning.

“I know there will still be many questions: I would ask for your patience while we work through this process. Right now, our sole focus is on the health and well-being of our students,” Ravenscroft said.



