KEYSER - As the region deals with mitigating the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the educational system from kindergarten through the collegiate level is temporarily adapting alternate schedules and modes of academic delivery.

For the News Tribune

In WVU Potomac State College’s case, classes have been suspended a week past the normally scheduled spring break (March 16-20), with faculty using the extra week to implement online and alternative methods of instruction.

Students will commence with online instruction March 30.

Additionally, all events are canceled and athletic competitions suspended on campus through April 9, when the situation will be reassessed and either continued or adjusted as necessary.

“Here at Potomac State we wish to be as transparent as possible,” said campus president Jennifer Orlikoff. “While these may seem like drastic measures to some, we would like to stress that we take the well-being of our students, employees and community seriously and are prepared to be proactive in undertaking steps to prevent the spread in our area.”

Orlikoff explains that it’s the college’s hope and intention to bring students back to campus to finish out the semester but not until the risk is alleviated.

Regarding the cancellation of events and the suspension of athletics, President Orlikoff says these have been difficult decisions to make.

“We appreciate the time and talent individuals have invested in making events so successful such as the “High School Musical” production, STEM Festival, Maple Day and the annual science fair, to name a few. And we know our student athletes are disappointed that they can’t bring to the field what they have trained and prepared for, but again, we must set emotions aside for the overall well-being of the campus and community.”

Potomac State College will continue to follow the guidance of WVU and the Governor's Office in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Campus updates can be found at potomacstatecollege.edu and coronavirus.wvu.edu.








